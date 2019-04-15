iPhone 11 rumours: specs, release date, price and everything you need to know

Want the inside line on what Apple has planned for its next–generation iPhone 11? Then we’ve got you covered. Check back here for all the latest rumours and gossip, from camera plans to whether 5G will be star of the show.

When will the iPhone 11 be released?

Apple traditionally launches the new iPhone range in early September, and it seems this year will be no different. According to noted Apple tipster Evan Blass, code hidden within the iOS 13 beta points to Tuesday 10th September as the date of announcement. This squares with previous rumours that pointed to the second week of September.

Expect the iPhone 11 to go on sale later that month.

How much will the iPhone 11 cost?

There’s no word yet about how much this year’s iPhones will cost. But judging by the prices of iPhones in previous years, we can hazard a decent guess.

There’s likely to be an entry-level model that would cost around £700, with a bigger, better variant coming in at £1,000. And the very best iPhone with a huge helping of storage will probably be priced at roughly £1,250.

iPhone Pro?

A hot rumour that’s really picking up weight is that this year’s Apple announcement will see the debut of an iPhone Pro.

Previously reserved for iPads and MacBooks, the Pro moniker has yet to be attached to an iPhone but could that all change in 2019?

With three devices heavily suspected to be announced, word is this year could see the top-tier model rebranded as the iPhone Pro, potentially creating a line up that consists of iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

But what will set the Pro apart? Will it come with an Apple Pencil to give Samsung’s Note 10 series a stylus showdown? Will it have a better camera? More powerful chipset? Better screen?

With the launch event right around the corner, we’ll soon find out.

Return of the rainbow?

Apple’s invite for the September 10 launch event was accompanied by a juicy image - a multi-coloured Apple symbol that looked a lot like its classic rainbow Apple logo.

Will we see the logo on this year’s devices? Or maybe it’s just an indication of the new colours the devices will be released in. Either way, there’s not much longer till we find out.

Touch ID to make a comeback?

Bad news for everyone who misses touch ID, the iPhone 11 probably won’t have it as a feature and will be sticking with Face ID. However, new rumours suggest touch ID could be integrated to the screen of the 2020 iPhone, so there is a chance it could return… just not right now.

Will the iPhone 11 have a stylus?

"Who wants a stylus?" then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs asked back in 2007. "You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus." Yet a few years later Apple launched the Apple Pencil, a stylus for the iPad Pro. Now it could make the Pencil compatible with the new iPhone.

That's according to Citi Research analysts. They claim that Apple is taking on the stylus-compatible Samsung Galaxy Note 10 by making the iPhone 11 work with the Apple Pencil.

This has been bolstered by case retailer Mobile Fun, which has produced an iPhone 11 case complete with a space to house the Apple Pencil, so you can carry both around in your pocket.

Ready to start doodling on your iPhone?

Three new devices

Despite ailing sales, Apple appears set to stick to its current line-up strategy, with three new models being primed for release. That means updated takes on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

According to a report earlier this year in the Wall Street Journal, each device will look broadly similar to 2018’s efforts. The iPhone XR has a 6.1–inch LCD screen while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max packs 5.8–inch and 6.5–inch OLED panels respectively.

Or is it five?

A juicy rumour from renowned Apple–watching site Macotakara suggests Apple might actually release five new iPhones in 2019. In addition to the trip of updates that have long been assumed to be in the works, it’s also claimed to be readying 6.1–inch and 6.5–inch iPhone 11 models with triple-lens cameras.

This would be a bold move by Apple and seems highly unlikely considering it already sells older devices with less impressive spec sheets. Any such plan would surely diversify the iPhone 11 line-up too much.

Keep the existing Lightning port?

Rumours have swirled in recent months that Apple would replace the iPhone's Lightning port with USB-C, as it has done with the most recent iPad Pro. However, according to ChargerLAB, the new iPhone will ship with a USB-C charger, giving it fast-charging capabilities. But this doesn't mean the phone itself will have a USB-C port. Rather, the charger will be Lightning-to-USB-C, meaning the handset will keep its existing Lightning port.

In other words, your current charging cables will work just fine with your shiny new iPhone 11. So we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Triple-lens camera

Twitter tipsters OnLeaks and IceUniverse have both pointed towards Apple’s plans for a triple lens camera setup on at least one version of the iPhone 11. If it launches three models, then it will most likely appear on the updated iPhone XS and iPhone Max.

However, the pricier OLED models Macotakara has rumoured may be the ones to feature a trio of lenses. Either way, the camera is set to come with ultra-wide, wide and telephoto lenses, with the ability to take macro and panoramic shots without losing any quality.

This would put it in the same league as Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and other leading devices.

3D imaging

Word is that Sony will supply tech to allow the iPhone 11’s cameras to map depth of field better, utilising new 3D technology.

This depth sensing function would beam information about subjects back to the camera, allowing for better definition on landscape shots and more blurring in the background on portraits. Expect Apple to make a big deal of this on iPhone 11 launch day.

A new colour?

Rumour has it that Apple will launch a new dark green colour, to go alongside the white, black and gold finishes. That's according to a Chinese user of Reddit, who claims to be a former employee of Foxconn (the company that manufactures the iPhone for Apple).

It's apparently similar to the green hue found on the Sony Xperia Z5, and is described by the author as "the most beautiful colour" of the year. That one could've come straight from an Apple press release.

Underwater shooting smarts

A new patent application has given a sneak peek into Apple’s plans to make the iPhone 11 an underwater shooting powerhouse.

The patent, called Submersible Electronic Devices with Imaging Capabilities, shows how an iPhone 11 could detect that it’s being used underwater, suss out how murky the conditions are and use depth of field tech to work out the distance to subjects in shot. This would truly make the iPhone 11 a standout.

No 5G

With Samsung and OnePlus leading the way with imminent 5G smartphones, you’d think that Apple would follow suit with the iPhone 11. Not so. A series of reports citing sources close to the company say it’s waiting until 2020 to release its 5G iPhone.

And even then it may not be ready thanks to issues with modem supplier Intel. It’s thought Apple wants to wait to see how 5G networks develop, but by late next year it could have lost significant ground to its rivals.

A smaller notch

The notch on the iPhone XS remains divisive. And while the iPhone 11 won’t ditch it altogether, word is that it will be a lot smaller.

That’s because Apple has apparently combined its front–facing camera and Face ID scanning tech into one module, meaning the notch requires less space. Still, any notch is still too big for many.

Power sharing

Supply chain sources believe that the iPhone 11 will offer bidirectional charging, allowing it to share power with other iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods housed in their new wireless charging case.

This seems like an obvious move seeing as the Samsung Galaxy S10 does the same thing with its excellent Wireless PowerShare function.

Fast charging out of the box

Apple’s current 5W chargers don’t offer snappy charging. However, reports from Japan claim that the iPhone 11 will be bundled with an 18W power brick. This would allow for much speedier charging without having to splash out for a better charger.

This has been a mainstay of the rumour mill for years, so best take it with a grain of salt. After all, Apple wants its users to charge wirelessly where they can.

Faster Wi-Fi

This might sound like a minor tweak. But if Barclays analysts have got their predictions about the iPhone 11’s Wi-Fi upgrade right, it will be able to offer speeds up to 40% faster than on existing handsets. And it should work better in congested areas such as train stations and football stadia. The tech, Wi-Fi 6, is already big news, so this rumour is surely bang on.

Improved front camera

Word is Apple will up the megapixel count on the iPhone 11’s selfie camera from seven to 10 megapixels.

Interestingly, the same reports that revealed this detail also point towards the front–facer using the same 3D depth sensing tech as the main camera, meaning improved selfies.

Frosted glass design

The design of the iPhone 11 is expected to stay broadly the same as the iPhone XS. However, there is talk of a new, frosted glass look.

This would certainly mark the iPhone 11 out from the crowd, even if it is a minor cosmetic change rather than anything that will affect overall performance.

Support for 2 Bluetooth headphones at once

Apple is also readying some upgrades on the audio front. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara (via Mac Rumors) the iPhone 11 will support two Bluetooth headphones at once.

A source in the supply chain says it will work similar to Samsung's dual audio feature. It would let you connect two pairs of Bluetooth headphones to the iPhone so that two people can listen in at once. This would work for any audio the phone plays - music files, the soundtracks to movies, games and TV shows, and more.

The feature wouldn't be limited to Bluetooth headphones - it would work with all sorts of Bluetooth devices, including in-car systems, speakers, wearables and more. For example, you could fire up Google Maps as a satnav, and have the turn-by-turn directions play both over the car's in-car system as well as to a pair of Bluetooth headphones worn by someone else. Or you could blast tunes to two Bluetooth speakers at once to really fill the house with music.

This last one is already possible on current iPhones using AirPlay 2, Apple's own wireless technology. But not that many devices support AirPlay 2, whereas Bluetooth is probably the most common wireless technology in the world.

Better yet, Apple could bring the feature to older iPhones using a software update. Dual audio on the iPhone XS? Yes please...

Thicker design, new mute button

Renders from Twitter tipsters OnLeaks and Indian blog CashKaro have shown off just how Apple’s iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max will look when they hit shelves in September.

Utilising leaked schematic drawings to create impressive renders, the renowned Twitter leakers have shown off handsets that look broadly the same as the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The key differences centre on the cameras, with each device packing a triple lens setup with a LED flash, much the same as previous leaks. This fits neatly with rumours emerging from Apple’s supply chain, with analysts and inside sources saying Apple is keen not to be left behind by increasingly impressive imaging from the likes of Samsung and Huawei.

Elsewhere, the mute button on the side of the handset has been redesigned to look more akin to that found in older iPad models. OnLeaks also reckons with phones will be slightly thicker than last year’s range, measuring 8.1mm and 7.8mm respectively. Consumers are unlikely to notice the bump from the 7.7mm of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Making the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max bigger means that both phones could feature larger batteries, something which Apple has long been reticent about including, lest it impact the design of its bestselling product.

But with Huawei and Samsung offering phones that can last almost two days on a single charge, Apple cannot afford to be left behind, especially in light of the iPhone XS’s relatively poor sales since its launch in late 2018.

Major rumours get high level confirmation

While rumours from social media and Asian supply chain sources have been doing the rounds for months, it appears many of the key takeaways have been confirmed thanks to a report from Bloomberg.

The major news outlet's sources have said that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will both come with a triple lens camera, while the updated iPhone XR will feature a dual lens setup. The additional lenses on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will be ultra wide angle affairs, allowing them to take better panoramic shots and match the work of rival devices from Samsung and Huawei.

Interestingly, there's also talk of a clever auto correction feature to allow users to insert people missed out of pictures.

Each model will pack an new A13 chipset, as well as having bidirectional charging. That means users will be able to charge their Apple Watch or AirPods (in a wireless charging case) using their updated iPhone. That will put the iPhone 11 on a par with Samsung's Galaxy S10 and its Wireless PowerShare function.

Design wise, the iPhone 11 is expected to be 0.5mm thicker, possibly to accommodate a larger battery. Bloomberg expects a September launch date.

Is Apple readying 11 new iPhones?

Apple registering new iPhones with regulators is a staple of the annual rumour mill about its next–generation smartphones. And 2019 appears to be no different.

The California company has registered a total of 11 new iPhones with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The codenames do not tally with previous models, meaning these are all new handsets being primed for release later in 2019.

While 11 new iPhones might seem a touch extreme, it’s worth remembering there will be at least three versions of each new iPhone with varying storage options. Apple is thought to be readying updates to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR with the same screen sizes as last year’s devices.

The fact there are 11 models suggests Apple may have two additional premium versions of its handsets up for grabs come autumn. This would fit with rumours of certain models coming with either more storage, up to 1TB, or possibly even better cameras than some of their stablemates.

Either way, this filing is the clearest indication yet that Apple is indeed working on new hardware and that it has likely entered mass production.

3D Touch set to be ditched from iPhone 11 range

Apple appears to be dropping 3D Touch from its iPhone 11 range, as it looks to bring its Haptic Touch tech to the fore.

The announcement of iOS 13 has seen Apple confirm that the Quick Actions and Peep menus seen when making a long press on the iPhone’s screen are supported on all devices that can run its new platform.

This marks a major change, as until June 2019 3D Touch tech was required to access these menus.

It means that the iPhone XR, which does not come with 3D Touch, has these handy pop–up shortcuts for the first time ever. That device utilises Haptic Touch tech instead, introduced because Apple believed 3D Touch would not allow it to offer an edge–to–edge display.

Now it seems that all shortcut menus will be accessed using haptic feedback via the Taptic Engine found inside all modern iPhones, with the iPhone 11 lineup dropping 3D Touch altogether.

There’s a good reason for Apple doing this. 3D Touch adds an extra layer to the iPhone’s screen, pushing up production costs. By ditching it, Apple can save money and potentially make its handsets slimmer.

Sadly, any savings are unlikely to be passed onto consumers, with the cost of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R set to remain the same as the current editions.