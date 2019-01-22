 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Android Q could mean more phones locked to certain mobile networks

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Android Q could mean more phones locked to certain mobile networks

22 January 2019 Last updated: 12 November 2019
Making it easier to limit your phone.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus hero size

Android Q has lots of exciting features, such as a system-wide dark mode and new permissions settings. But there’s also a downside – it will make it easier for mobile operators to lock Android handsets to their networks via the SIM card.

That’s according to leaked system code, showing more fine-grained control over which networks the handset will and won’t work with.

It gives networks the power to designate a list of allowed and excluded carriers which will allow them to blacklist rival mobile networks.

This would even extend to mobile virtual networks that use the same aerials as your main network (such as O2 and giffgaff, for example).

Which noteworthy smartphones are coming your way in 2019? We've rounded up ten of the best.

Dual-SIM devices won’t be spared either.

At the moment, networks can set individual restrictions for each SIM card, but Android Q will let them lock the second SIM slot unless it contains an approved SIM card.

Even a factory reset won’t solve the problem.

If this features makes it to the final version of Android Q, it will limit choice for consumers and only serve to drive business away from mobile networks selling phones.

Source:

9to5Google

Read next

Joe Svetlik

22 January 2019 Last updated: 12 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, google, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top