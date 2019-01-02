iPad mini 5: Updated tablet leaks

Apple appears to be edging closer to the launch of a new version of its iPad mini, after what's alleged to be a case for the device appeared on a well known tech tips website.

The clear cover for the iPad mini 5 shows off a cutout for a camera with a flash, similar to the iPad Pro, as well as space for four speakers: two at the top and two at the bottom.

There’s room for a headphone slot at the top of the iPad mini 5, as well as a cutout for a rear microphone.

Other details remain unknown, including when Apple plans to release its new tablet. Traditionally, the California company does not release new products until spring.

With the iPad Pro having been updated in late 2018, a March or April launch date for the iPad mini 5 seems most likely.

It’s not clear, either, whether the iPad mini 5 will feature Face ID, dropping the standard Touch ID fingerprint scanner found in current models.

Source:

Slash Leaks