iPhone 11 will come with notch design, according to new rumour

08 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
2020 device will have Samsung–style ‘hole punch’ design, however.
iPhone XR app tray notch closeup hero size

Apple’s iPhone 11 will come with a notch design, despite recent renders suggesting it would ditch the controversial feature.

According to a Tweet well known tipster Ice Universe, Apple will stick with the screen notch for one more year. But will ditch it for a smaller, less intrusive hole-punch cut-out, along the lines of Honor's recent handsets, from next year.

By switching to a so–called ‘hole punch’ design, Apple would be opening itself to accusations that it is copying Samsung.

The latter is reportedly bringing its Infinity O ‘hole in screen’ technology to the Galaxy S10, which is due to launch next month at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung’s Galaxy A8s already utilises the tech, which allows it to integrate a front–facing camera into the device’s display.

Apple has long been rumoured to be ditching its iPhone notch, with consumers seemingly not keen on the design.

Ice Universe has previously claimed that 2019’s iPhone 11 will look the same as the current iPhone line-up, meaning consumers will have to wait until 2020 for a major overhaul.

Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone

