  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iPhones to go OLED-only from 2020

iPhones to go OLED-only from 2020

24 January 2019
No more LCD screens for you.
iPhone XS Max notification centre unlock hero size

The iPhone XR is the only of Apple's latest crop of handsets to come with an LCD screen, but its days are numbered.

According to the Wall Street Journal, all iPhones will have OLED screens from next year onwards.

OLED is a more advanced display technology, and gives more accurate colours. However, it also pushes up the price – the iPhone XR is the most affordable of Apple's new handsets, with its pricier sibling the XS starting at £999.

This could mean all iPhones from next year cost at least a grand.

According to the report, the move to OLED would enable "more flexible handset design".

Because of the nature of LCD screens, the iPhone XR features slightly thicker bezels than its stablemates, making it look less attractive.

But it could also mean next year's iPhones have a more drastic design change. With sales falling, it could be the boost Apple needs to convince cash-strapped consumers to upgrade.

Source:

Wall Street Journal

Joe Svetlik

24 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone, smartphones

