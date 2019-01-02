 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  Samsung budget Bixby-powered smart speaker incoming

02 January 2019
Another Galaxy Home is in the works.
Samsung Galaxy Home

Samsung is reportedly working on another smart speaker powered by its personal assistant Bixby. But this one would be cheaper than the current Samsung Galaxy Home.

The Galaxy Home is a premium speaker to compete against the Apple HomePod and Amazon Echo Plus.

The purported forthcoming budget version would take aim at the Amazon Echo Dot and other cut-price smart speakers.

It’s thought to have less powerful driver units and fewer features than the full-fat Galaxy Home.

The Galaxy Home is powered by Bixby, Samsung’s personal assistant that also lives in the firm’s smartphones and speakers.

This means it can answer your questions, respond to voice commands and control your other smart home appliances like lighting and heating.

The new speaker could be announced at CES, the annual tech trade show that takes place in Las Vegas next week.

Source:

SamMobile

Joe Svetlik

02 January 2019
