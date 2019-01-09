 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S10 could launch sooner than expected

09 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
You can already register your interest.
EE Galaxy teaser

Mobile network EE has started hyping the next Samsung Galaxy smartphone, already letting customers register their interest.

In a tweet, EE wrote: “OM4G – block out your diaries, clear out your calendars, and get yourself ready – the new Samsung Galaxy is nearly here.”

The S10 is expected to be announced in February at mobile phone show Mobile World Congress, but this tweet suggests we could see it sooner.

Now, there’s no mention that this is definitely the Galaxy S10, as Samsung hasn’t even confirmed the phone’s existence yet. It could even refer to the Galaxy X, Samsung’s foldable smartphone that made a brief appearance at the end of last year.

There’s also that small matter of the exclamation ’OM4G’. Is that just EE promoting its 4G network? Or does it mean that the much-rumoured 5G version of the S10 won’t come to the UK?

At the moment, this tweet raises more questions than it answers. But if you’re intrigued by what Samsung has in store, you can sign up now to be notified. Or just stay tuned to these pages, where we’ll bring you all the news as it breaks.

Source:

EE

Joe Svetlik

09 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, ee, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

