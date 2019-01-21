Samsung Galaxy S10 family leaks in official pic

Samsung’s S10 product family has leaked ahead of its unveiling on 20th February.

The image comes courtesy of serial leaker Evan Blass. The S10E is the entry-level version of the handset, while the S10 Plus is the bigger, high-end one.

All three are pictured in clear cases. The S10E is on the left, the S10 in the middle, and the S10 Plus on the right.

The S10E has two rear cameras, while the other two handsets have three for more advanced optics.

The S10 Plus also has two front-facing cameras with a larger hole punch. This could allow for a wide-angle lens for group selfies.

Sales for the well reviewed Galaxy S9 were disappointing, and the S10 is Samsung’s 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S range, so there’s a lot riding on it.

Can Samsung meet these high expectations?

Or will most of the attention be focussed on its folding phone that will debut at the same event? We’ll bring you all the news as it happens.

Source:

Evan Blass