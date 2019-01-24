 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows cryptocurrency wallet

24 January 2019
Plus that hole punch selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak Blockchain Keystore

We're still almost a month away from Samsung's Galaxy S10 launch, but already the leaks are coming thick and fast.

The latest shows the hole punch selfie camera we've already seen alongside a new feature: a cryptocurrency wallet.

This is a Samsung app called Blockchain Keystore. It's described as a "secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency", and lets users import various types of cryptocurrency such as Ethereum.

It's secured with biometric authentication (so a fingerprint or eyeball recognition).

Want more Galaxy S10 news? We've collated the five hottest new rumours.

The hole punch display we've already seen is present and correct. This takes up less space than a notch, allowing for an all-screen design without sacrificing the front-facing camera.

Hole punch displays are quickly becoming the industry standard among high-end smartphones, with the design being used by Chinese brands Huawei and Honor too.

Expect to see plenty more at next month's Mobile World Congress.

The Galaxy S10 launch takes place on 20th February. We'll be on hand to bring you all the news as it breaks.

Source:

Ben Gaskin, via SamMobile

Joe Svetlik

24 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

