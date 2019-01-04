Tesco Mobile’s January sale brings big savings on iPhone X

Tesco Mobile’s January sale is now live, and includes big savings on older phones.

The iPhone X is now £36.99 a month, down from £39.49. That gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 2GB of data.

The iPhone 8 is £35.99 a month, and comes with 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 20GB of data (up from 10GB).

Samsung phones are also included. The Galaxy S8 is £22.49 a month, down from £27.49. That gives you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of data.

Samsung’s newer phone, the Galaxy S9, is now £40.99, down from £42.99. That gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and a healthy 5GB of data.

Looking for a SIM-only bargain? There are plenty to be had, with prices starting at £9 a month, giving you 1,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 3GB of data a month.

Pay £11 a month, and you’ll get 1,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 5GB, while £18 gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 20GB of data.