  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Tesco Mobile’s January sale brings big savings on iPhone X

Uswitch Mobiles

Tesco Mobile’s January sale brings big savings on iPhone X

04 January 2019
Older phones are heavily discounted.
iphone x packshot hero

Tesco Mobile’s January sale is now live, and includes big savings on older phones.

The iPhone X is now £36.99 a month, down from £39.49. That gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 2GB of data.

The iPhone 8 is £35.99 a month, and comes with 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 20GB of data (up from 10GB).

Samsung phones are also included. The Galaxy S8 is £22.49 a month, down from £27.49. That gives you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of data.

Samsung’s newer phone, the Galaxy S9, is now £40.99, down from £42.99. That gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and a healthy 5GB of data.

Looking for a SIM-only bargain? There are plenty to be had, with prices starting at £9 a month, giving you 1,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 3GB of data a month.

Pay £11 a month, and you’ll get 1,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 5GB, while £18 gets you 5,000 minutes, 5,000 texts and 20GB of data.

Joe Svetlik

04 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, android, galaxy s8, galaxy note 8, iphone x, networks, smartphones, tesco mobile

