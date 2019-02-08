Apple edges closer to making its own iPhone modems

Apple appears to be moving towards developing its own modems for future iPhones, after it rejigged its component teams.

A report, citing sources close to Apple, says that it has brought its modem engineering team into its hardware technology group.

Its lead member is now Johny Srouji, Apple’s VP of hardware technologies, who reports directly to CEO Tim Cook.

On the face of it, this might not seem like a big deal for consumers. But the change suggests Apple is hoping to develop and make its own modem to go alongside its in–house processing tech.

Although Apple has refused to comment, the move could mean less reliance on the likes of Intel, which it turned to after entering a legal dispute with Qualcomm.

It’s believed Apple may use Samsung modems for its 2020 iPhones, when it hopes to offer 5G tech.

That means that a unified modem and processor from Apple could launch in 2021.

It may allow Apple to tweak its internal component setup, meaning it could potentially equip future iPhones with bigger batteries.

Source:

Reuters