iPhone apps found to be recording user data without permission

07 February 2019
Investigation reveals some companies can even see sensitive information about users.
iPhone apps heat

A string of popular iPhone apps have been found to be recording the exact way users interact with them, with some companies even able to see personal information such as credit card details and passport numbers.

An investigation by TechCrunch and The App Analyst found that apps from big names such as Air Canada, Hotels.com and Expedia know the exact way users interact with their apps, tracking every swipe, tap and press.

This is not made clear within app permissions, giving rise to very real concerns about the exposure of private details.

Some apps, such as those from Singapore Airlines and Abercrombie & Fitch, have been using a firm called Glassbox to utilise ‘session replay’ software.

This records all screens within an app for use by developers.

Air Canada’s app was found to lack masking tech, potentially allowing developers to see credit card numbers.

The airline recently suffered a data breach that saw information about 20,000 customers exposed.

Apps from such companies do not make clear that they are recording data within their privacy policies.

In a statement, Air Canada said: “Air Canada uses customer provided information to ensure we can support their travel needs and to ensure we can resolve any issues that may affect their trips.

"This includes user information entered in, and collected on, the Air Canada mobile app.

"However, Air Canada does not—and cannot—capture phone screens outside of the Air Canada app.”

Source:

TechCrunch

Joe Minihane

07 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, apps, iphone

