OnePlus 5G UK release via EE set for this summer

OnePlus will launch its long–awaited 5G smartphone in the UK during the second quarter of 2019.

According to sources with knowledge of OnePlus’s plans, the device, simply dubbed the OnePlus 7, will be available via EE before the end of June.

While its official name has yet to be confirmed, it may well be that the OnePlus 7 is the same phone as the OnePlus 5G.

A cheaper 4G variant may also launch alongside the faster device.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its 5G phone will utilise Qualcomm’s market leading Snapdragon 855 processor, along with its own X50 modem.

With EE on board, it means that some of the first 5G networks may be ready for primetime sooner than first thought. All the UK’s major networks are trialling 5G, although only in major towns or cities.

Accessing 5G will cost a premium, not to mention the fact that 5G phones will also command a higher price than their 4G forebears.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, however, has claimed that his company’s 5G device will cost less than $1,000 SIM–free here in the UK.

While that’s a lot higher than the sub-£500 price tag of its OnePlus 6T, it’s likely to be far lower than that of the soon–to–be–released Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

OnePlus is expected to reveal a prototype of its 5G phone during this week’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. Those who have already seen it say it is covered in a protective casing and looks much like last year’s bestselling OnePlus 6T.

What is 5G? When will it launch in the UK? And how fast is it?

Interestingly, the UK will get the OnePlus 5G before the .S, with smartphone fans across the pond expected to have to wait until later in 2019 for their own version.

A 4G edition is being readied for OnePlus’s largest market instead.

OnePlus will face stiff competition from Samsung’s aforementioned Galaxy S10 5G, as well as new models from Huawei and LG.

Apple is not expected to launch a 5G iPhone until 2020.

Source:

USA Today