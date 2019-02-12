Samsung Galaxy Fold teased in new video

Samsung has once again teased plans for its new Galaxy Fold foldable handset, this time in a brief promotional clip.

While the device itself isn’t seen, the words ‘The Future Unfolds’ unfurl themselves around the edges of what appears to be a smartphone.

The video is a teaser for Samsung’s Unpacked event, which takes place on 20th February in San Francisco. It is also expected to reveal a trio of new Galaxy S10 devices, two of which will feature curved displays and in–screen fingerprint scanning tech.

The Galaxy Fold was first shown off during Samsung’s Developer Conference in November 2018, when it used a keynote presentation to reveal a tablet that folded into a smartphone.

However, this was done under dark conditions, with the handset itself wrapped in a protective cover.

Samsung is expected to release around one million Galaxy Folds, far fewer than the Galaxy S10. The phone itself is said to cost in excess of £2,000.

Huawei and LG are also priming folding phones for imminent release, as mobile-makers look to capitalise on what they see is the next big thing.