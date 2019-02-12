 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold teased in new video

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy Fold teased in new video

12 February 2019 Last updated: 11 December 2019
Official clip emerges a week ahead of planned unveiling.

Samsung has once again teased plans for its new Galaxy Fold foldable handset, this time in a brief promotional clip.

While the device itself isn’t seen, the words ‘The Future Unfolds’ unfurl themselves around the edges of what appears to be a smartphone.

The video is a teaser for Samsung’s Unpacked event, which takes place on 20th February in San Francisco. It is also expected to reveal a trio of new Galaxy S10 devices, two of which will feature curved displays and in–screen fingerprint scanning tech.

Samsung Galaxy F folding phone teaser video

The Galaxy Fold was first shown off during Samsung’s Developer Conference in November 2018, when it used a keynote presentation to reveal a tablet that folded into a smartphone.

However, this was done under dark conditions, with the handset itself wrapped in a protective cover.

Samsung is expected to release around one million Galaxy Folds, far fewer than the Galaxy S10. The phone itself is said to cost in excess of £2,000.

Huawei and LG are also priming folding phones for imminent release, as mobile-makers look to capitalise on what they see is the next big thing.

Read next

Joe Minihane

12 February 2019 Last updated: 11 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: samsung, galaxy fold

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything you need to know

Is Samsung’s new flagship phone launching next week?

news - 09 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top