 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. April
  6. Huawei pop–up camera phone leaked

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Huawei pop–up camera phone leaked

26 April 2019
New device comes in wake of latest Oppo devices.
huawei-p-smart-

Huawei appears to be joining the growing number of mobile makers looking to pop–up selfie cameras to help themselves stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Leaked images of the Chinese tech giant’s latest device, the Huawei P Smart Z, shows a handset with a selfie camera that pops out from an area above the main screen.

This allows Huawei to avoid opting for an unseemly looking notch, like Apple’s iPhone XS or utilise a so–called hole punch design, along the same lines as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The camera, which clocks in at 16 megapixels, is backed up by a dual lens set up on the back of the device. The Huawei P Smart Z’s screen is said to be a massive 6.59–inches.

Huawei’s latest effort comes in the same week that its rival Oppo unveiled its new Reno Series of smartphones, that offer a similar pop–up selfie camera.

oppo-reno-pivot

However, Oppo’s approach sees the camera appear on an angled pop–up that just a mere 11 degrees from the main body of the phone.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its own pop–up camera on its new Galaxy A80. The mid–range phone has a rotating camera that slips out from the device and can be used as the main shooter or for selfies. It packs 48 and eight megapixel sensors.

The question remains as to whether this approach is a gimmick or if it’s here to stay. With consumers seemingly unfused by notches and keener on all–screen designs though, it does appear to be a smart way of solving a design kink in an age where bezels are being trimmed down to nothing by most manufacturers.

Source

Mobielkopen

Read next

Joe Minihane

26 April 2019
Category: News
Tagged: huawei

You may also like

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei P smart camera review

Huawei P smart camera review

Uswitch puts the P smart's camera through its paces.

reviews - 01 February 2021
Huawei Mate 40 review: a powerful device with a great camera

Huawei Mate 40 review: a powerful device with a great camera

Can the Mate 40 Pro survive without the all-powerful Google?

reviews - 23 November 2020
Huawei pledges commitment to UK consumers

Huawei pledges commitment to UK consumers

We caught up with Huawei’s managing director to find out more.

features - 14 September 2020
Huawei P40 series revealed

Huawei P40 series revealed

The latest smartphones from Huawei are here.

news - 26 March 2020

Latest news:

back to top