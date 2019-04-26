Huawei pop–up camera phone leaked

Huawei appears to be joining the growing number of mobile makers looking to pop–up selfie cameras to help themselves stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Leaked images of the Chinese tech giant’s latest device, the Huawei P Smart Z, shows a handset with a selfie camera that pops out from an area above the main screen.

This allows Huawei to avoid opting for an unseemly looking notch, like Apple’s iPhone XS or utilise a so–called hole punch design, along the same lines as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The camera, which clocks in at 16 megapixels, is backed up by a dual lens set up on the back of the device. The Huawei P Smart Z’s screen is said to be a massive 6.59–inches.

Huawei’s latest effort comes in the same week that its rival Oppo unveiled its new Reno Series of smartphones, that offer a similar pop–up selfie camera.

However, Oppo’s approach sees the camera appear on an angled pop–up that just a mere 11 degrees from the main body of the phone.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its own pop–up camera on its new Galaxy A80. The mid–range phone has a rotating camera that slips out from the device and can be used as the main shooter or for selfies. It packs 48 and eight megapixel sensors.

The question remains as to whether this approach is a gimmick or if it’s here to stay. With consumers seemingly unfused by notches and keener on all–screen designs though, it does appear to be a smart way of solving a design kink in an age where bezels are being trimmed down to nothing by most manufacturers.

Source

Mobielkopen