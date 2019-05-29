Vodafone’s spring sale saves you £200 on a Samsung Galaxy S9

Vodafone has started its spring sale, with big savings to be had on handsets and data.

One of the biggest savings is on the Samsung Galaxy S9. It can now be had for £34 a month (plus £9 upfront), which is down from £42 a month. Over the course of a contract, that could save you £212.

That £34 deal gets you 5GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts.

The S9 is over a year old, which is pretty ancient in smartphone terms. But it’s still an awesome handset, offering a dual aperture camera that performs well in all lighting conditions, dual speakers and a gorgeous screen.

Want a more recent Samsung? There are savings to be had here too. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is now just £46 a month (plus £29 upfront), down from £50 a month. That cheaper deal also gives you 60GB of data a month, instead of the usual 15GB, plus unlimited calls and texts.

The S10e is the baby of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with. The 5.8-inch Infinity-O display gives you more screen real estate to play with, while it videos in 4K at 60 frames per second. It’s also waterproof to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes, so will survive a dunk in the drink.

iPhone fans aren’t left wanting. The iPhone XR is now £50 a month (plus £29 upfront), down from £54 (and £49 upfront). This also gives you 60GB instead of the standard 15GB, plus unlimited calls and texts.

The XR is the most affordable of the latest iPhone range. It might lack the more advanced OLED screens of its bigger brothers, but its glass front is the most durable Apple has ever made.

For more savings, check out the Vodafone website. The sale lasts until Monday both online and in store.