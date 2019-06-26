iOS 13 available to try on iPhone now

Apple has officially released its public beta of iOS 13, giving iPhone owners the chance to try out the next generation software before its general release later this year.

Anyone with an iPhone 6s or newer can access the iOS 13 public beta, but will need to register first before they can download and install it on their device.

In order to do so, users should head to the official Apple beta site on their iPhone, sign in using their Apple ID and download the beta settings profile.

iOS 13 will then be available to install via the Settings app.

It is recommended that anyone looking to try all of Apple’s new features backs up their iPhone, as going back to iOS 12 means wiping the handset and reinstalling from scratch.

Initial users have said that iOS 13 has a large number of bugs and is quite laggy. This is unsurprising considering developers have only had access to the software since early June – Apple only revealed the platform during WWDC earlier in the month.

iOS 13 comes with a string of improvements, including a new Dark Mode that works across the device and is designed to mitigate against eyestrain in low light conditions.

Elsewhere, Apple has completely overhauled the Photos app, redeveloped Reminders to make the app more dynamic and sped up Face ID to make unlocking newer iPhones even faster.

Anyone unsure about the test version should hold off until Apple releases its final version of iOS 13 in September, alongside its 2019 iPhone range.