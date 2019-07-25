 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
O2 announces 5G rollout

25 July 2019 Last updated: 05 August 2019
Its 5G to launch in 20 towns and cities by the end of the year.
5G

O2 has finally revealed its 5G plans, hot on the heels of EE, Three & Vodafone.

Set to arrive in October, O2 say its 5G will be made available “where customers need it most” such as busy travel hubs, business areas and entertainment venues. It will first be made available in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, London and Slough, with more to follow the end of 2019, and a total of 50 by summer 2020.

O2 says its 5G switch on will give customers ultra-fast and reliable connections. They’ll also be able to upgrade as and when they want to, with O2’s flexible plans.

With Vodafone and EE already offering 5G to its customers, and Three launching imminently, all eyes have been on O2 who up till now had yet to step into the race. Despite being the last of the big networks to announce its plans, O2 are confident its 5G will have a big impact.

Mark Evans of O2’s parent company, Telefónica UK, said: “5G is going to be a game changer for our country. Whether it’s for people or businesses, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society.

“As we switch on our network across the country, our intelligence-led roll-out prioritises the key areas in towns and cities first – the places where our customers need, and will use, 5G the most. We’re also giving our customers maximum flexibility with our industry-leading custom plans, letting people adopt 5G at a time that’s right for them.”

Ray Ali

25 July 2019 Last updated: 05 August 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, o2

