O2 launches O2 Extras

O2 has introduced a new way for customers to stay entertained and informed with the launch of O2 Extras.

Customers can choose from a range of O2 Extras and save money on entertainment. O2 customers can customise their plans to include subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video and get exclusive access to Amazon Original shows like The Boys and Good Omens, as well as Premier League football action all throughout December.

Or get access to the world’s largest selection of audio books through Audible. Music more your thing? Opt for Amazon Music and listen to over 50 million hit songs, ad-free. You can even flick through some of the newsstands’ most popular magazines with a Cafeyn subscription.

O2 Extras is available to all new pay monthly customers and existing customers who are upgrading. Customers on 30GB plans will receive six month subscriptions to their chosen service while customers on plans below 30GB will get three month subscriptions.

Regular travellers can even save up to £108 through additional international bolt ons.

Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer, O2, said: “O2 already helps you make the most of your social life with Priority tickets to the biggest and best gigs, but we want to make sure we’re helping our customers make the most of their downtime too. With O2 extras, our customers can get even more from their tariff with a range of amazing services and features to suit them. There’s something for everyone, including movies, magazines, music and TV. And we’ll be adding even more exciting new offers over the coming months. The services are all managed through the MyO2 platform, meaning there’s no extra admin involved in enjoying your chosen O2 extra.”