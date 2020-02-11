Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra: Everything you need to know

The first big smartphone release of the year is here. We’ve watched the launch, checked out all the details and Unpacked the info of Samsung’s new devices. Here’s what you need to know.

First up, the change in numbering rumours were right, there will be no S11. Instead say hello to the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. Why the jump? Well S20 does sound more exciting, but Samsung also has an official line on this:

“At Samsung, we believe every moment is precious. However big or small, they shape us and make us. And we’ve always strived to help you capture them. 20 years on from our first phone with a camera, we’ve pushed past what’s possible again.

"In 2020, we’re introducing a phone to end all cameras. To mark this step-change, we’re changing our naming conventions to reflect not only the start of the decade, but a new era of smartphones from Samsung.”

There you have it, the name change is to usher in a new era of Samsung smartphones. But are they as good as they sound? Let’s dive in and see what they’re all about.

Want to find out how the S20 compares to last year's Samsung? Have a read of our S20 versus S10 comparison.

S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra?

There are three new devices to get excited about - the Galaxy S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra.

All three handsets come with a stunning Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED, Infinity-O display, certified HDR 10+ and with a whopping 120Hz display. In terms of screen size, the S20 measures in at 6.2-inches, the S20+ is 6.7-inches and the S20 Ultra is the biggest at 6.9-inches.

That 120Hz refresh rate is a big plus. It’ll make content and scrolling smoother than ever, especially as you’re probably used to 60Hz which is currently the norm for most smartphones.

And with a smaller than ever punch-hole selfie cam in the top centre of the screen as well as Samsung’s in-built ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for unlocking, the edge-to-edge display is practically uninterrupted.

Camera to end all cameras

Samsung has gone all out on the cameras for the S20 range, with significant improvements over the S10. Interestingly, the sleek smartphone design sees all three phones have an iPhone 11 style-square camera housing.

S20 camera specs: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP selfie cam

S20+ camera specs: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP Ultra Wide, DepthVision camera (time of flight sensor) 10MP selfie cam

S20 Ultra camera specs: 108MP main, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 12MP Ultra Wide, DepthVision camera (time of flight sensor) 40MP selfie cam

As you can see, there are impressive camera specs on all three, but the Ultra really stands out with a whopping 108MP main cam, a 40MP selfie cam and an incredible 10x optical zoom that gives incredible clarity from distance.

You’ll also notice the S20+ and the Ultra have a time-of-flight sensor too. This ingenious tech not only adds depth to your imagery for pro-level shots, you can even use it to measure objects!

There are some exciting photo features to help you get creative too. Single Take captures a number of images and videos from different angles with one shot - so you can pick the best one or combine a few for stylish grouped pictures.

All of the S20 range support 8K UHD video recording too. A great feature of this is the ability to capture 33MP stills form any video, which could prove to be very useful when you're trying to get a photo of a moving object, or an active toddler.

Want to find out more? Check out everything you need to know about the S20 camera.

Bigger batteries

So far we’ve got bigger screens and better cameras, next up let’s look at the batteries.

Galaxy S20 battery: 4,000mAh

Galaxy S20+ battery: 4,500mAh

Galaxy S20 Ultra battery: 5,000mAh

No slouches on either device, but the Ultra stands out again. And with all its features it certainly needs a hefty battery to go the distance.

All three batteries also support fast charging and wireless power sharing - so you can get powered up quickly and help out a device in need.

5G across the board

Another big one - all three new devices will be 5G ready. So provided you’re signed up to a 5G data plan (and live in an area that has access to 5G), you can take advantage of superfast connections on the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Find out more about 5G here

The details

Those are the glitziest features, but what about the hardworking specs behind the scenes?

Storage wise, the S20 comes in just a 128GB version, while the S20+ and Ultra come in 128GB and 512GB variants. Want more? You can pop a microSD card in and boost it up to 1TB.

All three devices are powered by an Exynos 990 processor, which is the tech that lets you record in 8K, take stylish photos and play console-worthy games in the palm of your hand.

Colourways for the S20 Ultra are minimal and stylish - with grey and black on offer. But for the S20 and S20+ you can also choose from pink and blue models.

The release

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is available for pre-order now. And if you do pre-order the S20+ or the S20 Ultra, you can also get your hands on a pair of Galaxy Buds+ completely free.

**Want to find out more? Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ pre-order offer

Convinced you need our favourite phone of 2020? Check out our best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra.