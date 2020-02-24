Sony reveals three new smartphones

Sony has revealed its latest selection of smartphones, led by the standout Xperia 1 II.

The Japanese tech giant’s latest flagship smartphone is packed with features that throw it into the premium smartphone mix, but that’s not all. Sony is also launching two other handsets - the midrange Xperia 10 II, and the entry-level Xperia L4. Let’s take a look at the line up.

Xperia 1 II

Importantly, the Xperia 1 II is Sony’s first 5G smartphone, so you can get ultrafast connection speeds and take your entertainment to the next level. 5G is a gamechanger for gamers and and content lovers in general. Just wait till you see how fast you can download a movie.

To keep it in line with other top tier smartphones, the Xperia 1 II has an impressive camera set up including a versatile triple lens 12MP camera with optimal lens combination and ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for the smartphone.

You can adjust the focal lengths in a 16mm, 24mm and 70mm and range, to give you versatil shooting options thanks to the ZEISS optics.

Video options are impressive too, with 24, 25, 30 and 60fps filming options. The 6.5-inch screen comes with the 21:9 ratio Sony’s last flagship was known for, and combined with 4K HDR OLED tech it’s brilliant for watching movies on the move.

Gamers will be especially excited to CALL OF DUTY.

Xperia 10 II

Next up is the Xperia 10 II with 21:9 6” OLED display, triple lens camera and 4K video recording. The mid range model is sturdily covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and its 3600mAh battery lasts the distance. with adaptive charging.

Sony say that the Triluminos display will show "deeper blacks and more vibrant colors" than other mid range smartphones - making this a “super mid range” that is primed for mobile gaming and movie watching.

The Xperia 10 II has a triple camera set up, with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel wide angle and 2X optical telephoto camera. This varied array of lenses should help budding smartphone photographers get the best out of their pictures.

Xperia L4

Finally, Sony is offering a low-cost option too, the Xperia L4. Aiming to give the same Xperia experience as the other models but in an easier-to-afford handset, the Xperia L4 has the same cinematic 21:9 screen ratio which makes it appealing for people who like to watch films on their phones.

Impressively for an entry-level smartphone, the Xperia L4 also has a triple camera setup, consisting of a 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP selfie camera on the front and the fast charging 3,580mAh battery is good to keep you charged throughout the day.

All three new Sony Xperia smartphones will be available in Spring 2020.