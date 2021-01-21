The new Samsung Galaxy S21 phones are here. Samsung unveiled the new handsets at its latest Unpacked event, and this year we have three phones to get excited about - the standard Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus and the biggest of the bunch, the S21 Ultra.

All three phones line up with excellent specs, stylish designs and big batteries. And since this is Samsung’s flagship smartphone line, you know the cameras are fantastic.

We’ve run down the specs of the Galaxy S21 range already in our everything you need to know guide, so now it’s time to talk about deals.

And if you want to pick up the phones on Three, we’ve got all the deals you need here.

Check out our best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range on Three.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Three deals

This deal is perfect if you want the standard S21 with unlimited data - it’s just £44 a month and nothing to pay upfront.

Get the S21 on Three with unlimited data

Don’t want to pay anything upfront? Get the same unlimited data deal on Three for just £47 a month with no one off payment.

Pick up the S21 with unlimited data on Three today

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Three deals

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus on Three with unlimited data for £54 a month and nothing to pay upfront.

Get the S21 on an unlimited data Three deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Three deals

Get the best smartphone Samsung has ever made on one of our best Three deals.

This Three deal gets you the S21 Ultra with 100GB of data for only £56 a month and £79 a month.

Get the S21 Ultra on a Three data deal

As an added incentive, Samsung is offering free Galaxy Buds headphones, with a lot of its pre-order deals so don’t delay and go in for the offer before it runs out.