Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Millions of Virgin Mobile customers are set to see an increase in their bills as of 1 July.

Virgin Mobile has started notifying its customers of the rise. And unless you're out of contract, you’ll have no way of getting out of the 1.5% increase without incurring a penalty charge.

The price rise applies to both Virgin Mobile and SIM only and pay monthly customers. If you signed up to a mobile deal with Virgin Mobile on or after 5 May 2021 you won’t see an increase, as your deal will already factor in the price rise which is inline with retail inflation that was announced by the Retail Price Index (RPI) in April.

Virgin Mobile pay-as-you-go customers won’t see an increase in their prices.

Virgin Mobile has stated that customer’s increases will vary depending on their current price plan, but won’t be higher than 1.5%. The network hasn’t confirmed exactly how many customers will be affected, but it’s known to be in the millions.

You can cancel your Virgin Mobile contract and switch to a new deal providing you’re out of contract and give 30 days’ notice. However, if you’re still in contract you’ll have to stick it out.

You’ll be contacted by Virgin Mobile if your bill is going to rise, and the network has confirmed that it has already begun notifying people about the increase.

A Virgin Mobile spokesperson said: “We want to offer our customers the best, most innovative mobile services possible, and to continue delivering the flexibility, speeds and products our customers expect from us, we occasionally need to review our pricing.”

It’s important to stay on top of your bills and make a note of when your mobile phone contract is coming to an end. By switching deals when your contract is up, you can save money and find a price plan that is cheaper, comes with more perks and is better suited to your needs.

If you’re happy with your mobile phone, it’s also a great opportunity to switch to SIM only. This way, you can drastically reduce the amount you pay each month while still receiving the same amount of data (if not more), calls, and texts.

