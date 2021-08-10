Vodafone to bring back roaming charges

Vodafone has announced that roaming charges are set to return for UK customers who travel to Europe.

From January 2022, all new and upgrading Vodafone customers will have to pay up to £2 a day to use their phone in the EU.

This follows in the footsteps of EE, who announced similar plans to reintroduce EU roaming charges back in June.

Previously, UK mobile networks said that they did not have plans to bring back roaming charges after Brexit, but it seems those plans have now changed.

Vodafone's new charges won’t be on every tariff, rather roaming will still be included for free on its pricer plans.

The new roaming charges will come into effect for all customers who join Vodafone or upgrade from Wednesday, 11 August onwards, but the new charges will kick in January 2022.

Vodafone customers can halve the roaming costs to £1 per day with multi-day pases that last eight or 15 days.

Customers on Vodafone Xtra plans won’t have to pay extra, as roaming will still be included in their plans.

According to Vodafone, less than half its customers travelled further than Ireland in 2019, and this lack of roaming is a driver for the return to charges. The network said: “Rather than have all of our customers affected by including the additional costs of roaming into all of our tariffs, customers will be able to choose a plan that comes with roaming included, or purchase an additional roaming pass.”

However, the new charges completely go against what Vodafone previously said about roaming charges after Brexit. Ernest Doku, mobiles expert here at Uswitch said: "In the aftermath of Brexit, the UK's biggest mobile providers all said that they had no immediate plans to change their charging models for consumers roaming within the EU.

"It's disappointing for consumers to see that the situation looks to be shifting, with a risk that roaming at no additional cost could soon be a distant memory for UK residents."

UK mobile phone users have been able to use their existing calls, texts and data plans for no additional cost in the EU since 2017. But as the UK is no longer an EU member after Brexit, networks are now able to once again charge customers for using their phones abroad in Europe.

If you’re unsure about your price plan and whether or not you will have to pay roaming charges when you travel to the EU, you should get in touch with your network to confirm any charges that might be in place before you travel.

You can also consult our in-depth roaming guide which has up-to-date information on all the major UK networks’ roaming policies.