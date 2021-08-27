Your cookie preferences

What will the smartphone of 2040 look like?

27 August 2021
Take a look at your future smartphone.
woman using mobile phone night

New research from Buymobiles, a leading mobile reseller, has given a glimpse of what smartphones might look like in 20 years.

The Buymobiles study takes a look at the kind of features smartphone heavyweights like Apple, Samsung and Google might add to their phones of the future.

By looking at tech articles written over the last year and the search volume of specific features of the last two years, the study was able to pick out a few features that could make their way onto 2040 smartphones.

future phone

A lack of charging ports seems to be a common theme for all manufacturers, with wireless charging set to soon become the norm. The study also saw flexible frames, more cameras and polymer screens that can ‘self-heal’ scratches.

  • Other potential future features include:
  • 3D face-mapping
  • Holographic displays
  • Rolling phones which wrap around your wrist

Sustainability is a strong feature of the future too, with manufacturers thought to be exploring greener solutions such as recycled, minimal packaging and soy ink.

There’s also talk of an eco-rating scheme led by major networks that will rate smartphones based on their durability, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency and resource efficiency.

Jess Canning, Mobile Phone Expert at Buymobiles, commented on the new research saying, “We were intrigued to see how this project would turn out as it’s such a fascinating thing to try to predict, given the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of the mobile phone industry.

“With our mockup being based on comprehensive research on all the features that brands are looking to use, we are confident our designs won’t be too far away from future smartphones.

“Some of them are certainly well on the way to being implemented, such as no charging ports which manufacturers have been looking to do for some time, so we would expect that to be a part of phones very soon.

“However, it may be a little more time before we see holographic displays and self-healing screens, as those are perhaps some of the more advanced features within the research.”

Ray Ali

27 August 2021
Category: News

