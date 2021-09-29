WhatsApp to stop working on millions of smartphones

WhatsApp, the hugely popular instant messaging app, is set to be blocked on millions of smartphones in just a few weeks.

On 1 November 2021, smartphones that aren’t updated to a certain level will no longer be able to support WhatsApp. And while many devices will simply need a software update, some older phones won’t be able to update to the required level and will be blocked from using WhatsApp forever.

It’s thought that around 40 different smartphones are going to be blocked from using WhatsApp, which could impact millions of mobile phone users. If your smartphone is on the list, you’ll either have to update your operating software (OS), or get a new smartphone entirely.

Apps often stop supporting older smartphones as fewer people use the devices over time. If you’re on an Android smartphone, you’ll need to update to Android 4.1 or higher to continue using WhatsApp. And if you’re an iPhone user, you have to be running on iOS 10 or higher.

This means anyone using an iPhone 4 or older will need to upgrade to a new smartphone to continue using WhatsApp, as the device is too old and doesn’t support iOS 10 or above.

Also, people who’ve never upgraded the OS on an iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone SE (2016) will need to update to iOS 15 immediately as those devices ran on iOS 9 when they launched.

Popular Android smartphones that will need to be updated include the Huawei Ascend Mate and the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Here's a list of the phones that will no longer support WhatsApp:

Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend D2

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend P1 S

Best L2 II

Best L3 II

Best L4 II

Best L5 II

Best L7 II

Caterpillar Cat B15

Galaxy Ace 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy Xcover 2

Grand Memo

Grand X Quad V987

HTC Desire 500

iPhone SE (2016 edition)

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Lenovo A820

Lucid 2

Optimus F3

Optimus F3Q

Optimus F5

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus F7

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Run F1

THL W8

UMi X2

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Xperia Arc S

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

ZTE V956

Leaving aside out-of-date apps, updating your operating system is important as these updates can help protect your device against security risks.

You can usually find software updates in the general settings menu on most smartphones. From there, it’s just a case of downloading and installing the update, which shouldn’t take too long. To avoid using up any of your data, make sure you’re on Wi-FI when you start the update.

If you’re on a much older device, this could also be the perfect time to upgrade to a new smartphone. With spectacular new phones like the iPhone 13 range now available, you can get a great deal on the latest devices, as well as cheap deals on slightly older models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

