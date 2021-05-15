What has the Samsung Galaxy A70 got to offer?

The Samsung Galaxy A70’s features include:

32-megapixel main camera

6.7-inch Infinity-U display with Super AMOLED colour

Bixby personal assistant at your beck and call

Facial recognition unlocks your phone when you look at it

Three rear cameras suit a wide range of photography styles

AI detects what you’re shooting and optimises the camera mode

Flaw Detection alerts you to blinks, blurs and lighting issues

In-screen fingerprint scanner works even with wet fingers

128GB storage, plus up to 512GB extra microSD card

28-hour battery life (talk time)

A triple-threat camera

The A70 has not one, not two, but three cameras on the back. These are calibrated for different shooting styles – there’s a main camera for general photography, an ultra-wide angle lens for panoramas, landscapes and group shots, and a depth camera that’s perfect for portraits.

Using artificial intelligence, it can make you a better photographer, too. Not only does it know what you’re photographing and adjust the camera settings accordingly, it also detects if someone blinks and lets you know so you can retake it. It’s your shortcut to better photos.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy A70 battery?

The A70 has a big battery that easily keeps going throughout the whole day. If you’re just listening to music, it’ll last 128 hours – that’s five days! – while it will give you 24 hours of video playback or 14 hours of internet use on 3G.

It juices up in double-quick time, too. 25W Super Fast Charging technology charges up the 4,500mAh battery much quicker than traditional charging, so you can get powered up before you get out the door.

Voice controls

Bixby, Samsung’s personal assistant, comes built in for hands-free controls. Just speak and it’ll look up information, set a timer or alarm, take a photo and more.

The Bixby Home feature studies how you use your phone and surfaces relevant content like news alerts and app notifications all on the same screen, while Bixby Vision uses artificial intelligence to translate text when you point your camera at it. Perfect for holidays abroad.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy A70?

The A70 has a bigger screen, more powerful camera and longer battery life than the slightly cheaper Galaxy A50.

That means it’s ideal if you want a phone that goes for longer, gives you better quality photos and is more suited to watching films and TV shows on.