The highlights

Get set for the biggest, best and fastest new Samsung 5G phone - the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s got a huge screen, a fantastic camera, and it’s all set to get you connected to ultra-fast 5G. What more could you want?

At a glance

6.8-inch Quad HD display

12MP + 16MP + 12MP + DepthVision quad lens rear camera

10MP front camera

Available with 256GB or 512GB internal storage

Available in Aura Glow and Aura Black

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G display?

There’s a lot to admire about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but without a doubt the first thing you’ll see is the big, bright screen.

It’s 6.8-inches of smartphone spectacular-ness. Dubbed Infinity-O, it’s got virtually no bezel and it’s one of the biggest screens you’ll find on a smartphone.

That’s not all either, the screen is designed with dynamic AMOLED and HDR+ tech, so you know the image quality is fantastic.

The big screen and the quality combine to give you a cinematic smartphone that’s brilliant for movies on the move, gaming on the go, and streaming on the… shuffle.

Four cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is packing four lenses so you can get the best photos when you’re out and about.

Whether you’re into arty urban shots or snapping your latest lavish brunch, there are a range of settings to optimise the pics depending on what you’re shooting.Food, people, cats, dogs, beaches, waterfalls, clothes - there are 30 modes to choose from.

Make a movie

When it comes to video recording, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is no slouch either. Shoot video in 4K Ultra HD and get creative in the editing suite. You can even record with the ‘bokeh’ effect for those artfully blurry backgrounds.

Another exciting feature is the zoom-in mic, so you can focus on specific sounds when you’re recording. Great for eliminating background sounds.

Take notes with your S-Pen

Next time you need to jot down some notes or put an idea to paper, you won’t need any paper. You won’t even need a pen thanks to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G’s S Pen stylus.

You can even use the S Pen to make gesture controls, as well as remote-controlling the camera. Does the S stand for super? Probably not, but it should.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G starts out at around £1,099. It’s not cheap, but it’s one of the best smartphones available, and it’s 5G ready.

Rather grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G on a contract? Check out Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals above.

Are there Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals?

You can find a number of deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

Take a look at the deals above to find our more about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Pay Monthy deals.

