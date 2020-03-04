How to claim free vouchers from BT

BT regularly offers new customers free BT Reward cards, cashback or Marks & Spencer vouchers when they join as a broadband or TV customer through Uswitch.

So how do you claim them once you’ve signed up? Read on and we’ll walk you through the process for each type of voucher in our step-by-step guide.

How to claim your BT Reward Card

1) Sign up for BT broadband online through Uswitch.com, making sure that the promotional offer of a BT Reward Card is ongoing.

2) Wait until BT has connected your home to the internet.

3) Sign in to your BT account at BT.com's dedicated page for claiming BT Reward Cards and submit your claim.

4) Wait for your BT Reward Card to arrive. BT pledges to post it within 30 days.

How to claim your cashback cheque

1) Sign up for BT broadband online through Uswitch.com, making sure that the promotional offer of a cashback cheque is ongoing.

2) Wait until BT has installed your line and connected your service.

3) Visit Broadband Benefits and enter your details within 45 days.

4) After the claim date, the cheque will be sent in the post. It should be received within 45 days of the claim date.

How to claim free M&S / Marks & Spencer vouchers from BT

1) Order BT broadband from Uswitch as a new customer, making certain that the bundle you’ve picked is included in the free Marks and Spencer giveaway and that you’re ordering within the offer period.

2) Wait for your service to be connected.

3) Visit BT’s M&S voucher claim page. You’ll find it here: Marks and Spencer voucher claims. To make your claim you’ll need your BT order, your landline phone number and your email address number. And make sure you cite Uswitch when asked. Do this within three months of your broadband switch going live.

4) Your Marks and Spencer voucher will be posted out within 45 days of your claim. If your switch to BT was prompted by a home move, your voucher will be sent to your new address.

There's a problem with my claim. What can I do?

With most BT voucher offers, you should get your voucher within 30 days of submitting your claim. With some offers, however, a 45-day cut-off point applies.

If you haven't received your voucher, you've got the wrong value voucher, or there's any other problem with your claim, you can get in touch with BT here.