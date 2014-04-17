Sky Variety Bundle gives TV subscribers more channel options

Sky has launched a new TV package: the Sky Variety Bundle.

Available from £27 per month and with a free Sky+HD box for new customers, it includes over 80 Sky channels and hundreds more that are free-to-air.

All of the channels in the Original Bundle are available to viewers, plus many more.

Package highlights include Sky 1, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, Gold, FOX, MTV, Dave, Sky News and British Eurosport.

For the little ones, the Sky Variety Bundle offers the likes of Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Baby TV.

Sky says the TV package offers "top comedies, superb dramas, fascinating documentaries, music channels for every taste and kids' shows for every age".

"There’s something for the whole family with over 80 channels of must-see TV when you take the Variety Bundle," it noted.

With a Sky+HD box, subscribers have the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

If they connect their box to their broadband router, they can also access TV on-demand, including Catch Up TV with BBC iPlayer, ITV on demand and 4oD.

Consumers have an added incentive to sign up for the Sky Variety Bundle: for a limited time only the service provider is giving away a free gift to new customers.

Subscribers have the choice between a £100 M&S Voucher, £100 Tesco Gift Card or a £100 Prepaid MasterCard, all of which can be used to make savings on the high street.

Customers are required to sign up for a Sky Variety Bundle on a minimum 12-month contract, with standard installation coming within two weeks.

Alternatives include the Original Bundle - which is priced at £21.50 per month - and the Family Bundle - which costs £32 per month.

Customers can also bolt on premium channel packs such as Sky Sports and Sky Movies to their deal, for an extra £22 per month and £16 per month, respectively.