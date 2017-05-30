 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Sky adds live chat customer support to revamped My Sky app

Ernest Doku - May 30th 2017 12:30
Sky has updated its My Sky app by adding a live chat customer support feature.

The app was launched earlier this year to make it "quicker and easier than ever" for people to manage their subscriptions.

Key features of My Sky include the ability to view and manage TV, broadband, talk and mobile services, check and pay bills, alter payment details and monitor broadband speed and usage.

Users can also check their service status and find out how to set up and fix Sky products and services.

As part of a new revamp, subscribers will be able to speak with a specialist from Sky via a new messaging service.

This offers real-time interactions and should hopefully see any service issues resolved much more quickly.

The revamped My Sky app is currently available for download for both iPhone and Android.

