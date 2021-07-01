XLN broadband deals

About XLN Telecom

XLN Telecom was established in 2002 in London by Christian Nellemann and Anthony Karibian. Since then, it has gone on to become one of the UK’s fastest growing telecoms service providers.

At the core of its business are low phone rates and a reliable, fast broadband service tailored for small businesses. XLN Telecom now has over 120,000 business customers across the UK.

XLN Telecom Customer Service

XLN Telecom offers some of the highest customer service levels in the business broadband market.

It offers an award-winning UK-based call centre staffed with employees trained in all aspects of the business in an effort to ensure callers aren’t passed around different departments. XLN Telecom also pledges to answer all e-mail correspondence within 24 hours.

XLN Telecom has performed consistently well in surveys conducted by Ofcom-accredited service comparison site Topcomm, which deemed it number one for accurate billing, speedy resolution of problems and quick repairs.

Software features

The provider's Secure service, free with some packages, includes a range of security software to keep you safe online. As well as anti-virus, it includes anti-spyware, a firewall and abuse control to block access to sites unsuitable for employees to access during working hours.

XLN Secure is included with the company’s top-tier packages. Opt for a mid-tier or lower product, and you can sign up for XLN Secure for an additional monthly fee.

E-mail features

Anti-spam software comes with packages featuring XLN Secure to keep your inbox free of unwanted and potentially harmful messages.

Select XLN Telecom packages also provide up to five business e-mail addresses.