£11m in energy savings as children go back to school

Families’ energy bills are set to drop as children go back to school after an extended break, according to new research from Uswitch.

While the cost of new uniforms and equipment can add up during back to school season, families could enjoy £11 million a week in energy savings.

With children back in the classroom, household energy use is set to drop. Cooking, television watching and dishwasher use are set to fall by the biggest amount, saving each family around £104 a year - or £2 a week per household.

Children’s TV-watching habits could reduce by three hours a day, saving 75 pence a week. Having one less home-cooked meal each school day could reduce the average weekly energy cost by 80 pence, while cutting dishwasher use by just two loads a week could save 47 pence.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “Families have seen their energy use rocket during lockdown, so the return of children to school will mean a welcome reduction of costs in many households - and one that could help offset the cost of back to school uniforms and other essentials.”

“Hours of television and playing on gadgets can significantly increase household bills, while cooking meals and washing up after children all add up.”

Cost of school uniforms

While the return to school is mostly good news for families’ outgoings, the cost of childrens’ uniforms can be significant. The average school uniform costs £160 per child, while the cost of keeping them clean can add nine pence a week to energy bills.

Sarah Broomfield said: “The savings will be reduced by the fact that most families will find themselves doing more washing as children wear school uniforms in addition to their casual clothes every day.”

Families could save more by switching

Although going back to school will bring some welcome savings, there is even better value to be found by switching. More than half of households are thought to be on their supplier’s standard variable tariff, which is typically the most expensive type of energy plan.

“Families who are concerned about their energy bill should check whether they are on their supplier’s default tariff, as they could make even greater savings by switching to a fixed rate deal.”

