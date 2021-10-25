Unfortunately, there's no absolute proof as to whether hand-washing your dishes or using a dishwasher is more energy-efficient, in terms of either the amount of water or electricity used.

However, there's plenty you can do to make sure you're using less energy whichever way you choose to do the dishes.

Read on for tips to help you save energy whether you wash your dishes by hand or use a machine and to find out more about picking an energy-efficient dishwasher.

3 tips for using your dishwasher more efficiently

When you choose to run your dishwasher, there are a few simple things you can do to make sure it uses less water and power.

1. Use the economy or eco programme

Every modern dishwasher has a special energy-efficiency setting that can save up to 20% of energy by using less power to heat the water (by heating the water more slowly over a longer cycle).

2. Wait until your dishwasher is full before putting it on.

Washing a half load of dishes simply wastes half the energy produced by your dishwasher.

3. Don't pre-wash.

It isn't necessary and wastes water. Just scrape food into the bin.

Dishwashers have a few other advantages over hand washing: they save time and are very hygienic.

3 tips for energy-efficient washing-up

If you don't have a dishwasher, or just prefer hand washing, here are some tips to make sure you are as energy-efficient as possible:

Always pre-soak all heavily soiled dishes in a bowl, rather than rinsing them under the tap before you start your washing-up.

Always wash your dishes in a bowl rather than under a running tap. A bowl will keep the warm water together without requiring you to constantly waste hot water.

Use a second bowl for rinsing - again, don't rinse dishes under a running tap. This is another easy way to save both water and energy for heating.

Should I replace my existing dishwasher?

Like most household appliances, there's a huge difference between older and new models, both in terms of their energy efficiency and how much water they use.

Modern dishwashers, like modern washing machines, are cold-fill only, which makes them far more energy-efficient than older models.

If you have an older style machine that takes in hot water, it may well be time to update it. While the upfront cost may be substantial it's likely to save you a lot more money in the long-run on heating costs.

Choosing an energy-efficient dishwasher

The more energy-efficient a dishwasher, the more expensive it tends to be due to the extra features, but the upfront cost can be offset over time by the savings you make in running the machine. So, check the energy efficiency label before you buy - an A-rated machine will be the most energy-efficient and the cheapest to run.

Dishwashers come in many sizes, so it makes sense to choose the size that best suits your needs. Full-sized dishwashers are the most energy and water-efficient, and this will be reflected in their energy rating, but this efficiency is based on filling the machine to capacity.

For a single person this may not be practical and a compact or slimline dishwasher may be more appropriate. Your choice will also depend, of course, on the size of your kitchen and the space you have available.

Other ways to save on washing

It's not just washing dishes that takes up energy, there are plenty of other appliances in the kitchen and laundry room that do the same thing.