Energy-saving tips for the garden

We’ve put together a few tips to help you save energy in the garden and make the most of good weather and effectively manage your bills at the same time.

Consider hot tub efficiency

If you’re thinking about buying a hot tub, consider how efficiently they run when picking one. Pricier hot tubs are likely to be better insulated and could be a good investment as they will cost less to run long term. Make sure you get a well-fitted cover that forms an air-tight seal to avoid losing heat and using more energy.

Let the grass grow…

At only 25p a time on average, mowing the lawn is not a big contributor to energy bills, but households looking to make savings could reduce the number of times they cut the grass — which can also be beneficial for insects, hedgehogs and wild flowers.

…or use an electric lawnmower

Electric mowers are much less hassle to use than petrol-powered mowers, and are obviously more energy-efficient as well - all you need is a charging point.

Ditch the patio heater

When the garden gets chilly in the evening, patio heaters may seem like an easy way to warm up. However, they can be costly to run. Electric patio heaters can vary a lot in power consumption, and commonly use between 1.5kW and 3kW. A 2.4kW unit would cost 67p an hour to warm up your patio, which adds up to nearly £5 if used for an hour every day for a week.

Use solar power

Solar-powered lights can make a great alternative to electric garden lighting. They’re much easier to hang up, as you don’t need to be near a power source, and will save you money in the long run as they are powered by the sun.

Use your garden to cut your laundry bill