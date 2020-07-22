Spokespeople

Adelana is passionate about using data, and the insights gained from them, to ensure customers have the best possible online experience and in turn help them find the right deal. With over four years of experience in analytics, Adelana is an expert in consumer behaviour and this allows her to empower people to make informed decisions about what kind of service they need.
Adelana comments on areas of Broadband, Customer Complaints and TV including:
Broadband deals and tariffs
Broadband market insights
Consumer behaviour and internet usage
Complaints
Fashion is where Adelana was first introduced into the analyst world, developing a keen interest in knowing what was in vogue and what would be the next iconic trend to take the industry by storm. When she isn’t keeping an eye on the catwalk Adelana can be found in the kitchen fusing spices and flavours from around the world.
Catherine spends her work days writing up the latest tech news, updating mobile guides, and playing with the newest handset launches. Her expert knowledge of the industry allows her to monitor new launches, trends and deals - the best of which are then communicated to our consumers. Catherine has an eye for collating the best tips and tricks to combat the market for the best deals.
Catherine comments on areas of Mobiles and Tech Deals including:
Smartphones and Handsets
Apps and Accessories
Savings, tips and deals
If she's not at her desk, you'll likely find Catherine listening to loud music, planning yet another trip to Disneyland or ranting about Saints FC's latest poor performance.
Over the last decade, Ernest has developed his unabashed passion for gadgets into a desire to help consumers get the best possible deal. His unrivalled data insights enable him to help networks, retailers and manufacturers deliver market leading offers to consumers.
Ernest is constantly identifying key trends within the technology and mobile industry, allowing him to effectively comment on consumer relevant industry developments.
Ernest comments on areas of technology including:
Smart phones / handsets / gadgets
Network coverage / price rises
Regulation / complaints
His zealous attitude for all things tech has earned him the rights to be the one of the first to test the latest handsets. Ernest’s expert opinion has enabled him to secure interviews and comments in mainstream media with the likes of BBC, ITV, Huffington Post, TechRadar and many more. If Ernest isn’t indulging in the latest tech he is a Hypebeast and a self-confessed Fashion enthusiast with frequent deliveries to the office (shhh don’t tell).
Joel is our resident insurance expert. He spends his days writing and editing a host of pages and guides, to make sure all of our readers have the information they need to navigate the world of personal finance and insurance.
He is passionate about empowering customers to save money, cut unnecessary costs and spend on the things that matter most.
Joel comments on issues including:
Navigating insurance claims
Finding the right insurance policy for you
Insurance tips and deals
Outside of the office, Joel will usually be found watching cricket, writing poetry or walking greyhounds.
Justina is a firm believer that getting consumers the best deal is inextricably linked to having the right rules and regulations in place to ensure energy suppliers and broadband providers have to put their customers first. Her expertise in regulation and policy comes from a background of working at some of the country’s biggest energy companies. Justina comments on areas of regulation and consumer issues including:
Regulation (Energy, broadband)
Ofgem / Ofcom
Competition / remedies / customer service regulation
Justina loves hosting a barbecue in the summer and takes it super seriously. She’s an avid walker, and spends time with her dog embracing nature. A keen runner as well, although the dog doesn’t join her when doing laps, as he’s too lazy.
Nick is passionate about helping consumers share in his love of tech. He spends his day researching what’s available to them in terms of technology and online entertainment, as well as the best ways to get a great deal.
Nick comments on areas of broadband and TV including:
TV shows and new releases
Best value TV packages
Broadband
Streaming services
A self-confessed nerd, Nick loves all things geek, from gadgets to gaming to Game of Thrones. Never far away from his next next TV binging session, Nick keeps up to date with all the latest TV and film releases, and is the person to talk to if you want to know which show you simply must watch next.
Working across the mobile and tech industry for over three years, Ray has developed an in-depth knowledge of the challenges consumers face and how best to overcome them.
He is also passionate about all things tech, whether that is the latest gadget or a new mobile innovation. At Uswitch Ray writes to empower consumers with the knowledge to help them make educated decisions to get a better deal or the right handset to match their needs.
Ray comments on areas of mobile and tech including:
Mobile handsets / Network coverage
Mobile packages / price rises and deals
A shameless iOS-lifer - he's your man if you want somebody to get you excited about a new iPhone. Away from the world of smartphones and tech, Ray is a pop-culture maven who enjoys cinema, books and football (in particular Arsenal).
Richard’s passion lies within ensuring the communications, energy and personal finance markets are competitive so that consumers are empowered to get the best possible deal. His expertise in consumer and market regulation with Uswitch is unrivalled, having extensive experience in the communications industry, including having previously worked for the sector’s regulator.
Richard is committed to ensuring informative and consistent updates are communicated to consumers so that they are kept aware of any changes within the industry that may have an impact on them.
Richard comments on areas of regulation and consumer issues including:
Regulation (Energy, broadband, financial services, mobiles)
CMA / Ofgem / FCA / Ofcom
Competition / remedies / consumer complaints
Outside the world of regulation and switching Richard is a keen cook and beginner gardener. Richard also is a fan of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking it slightly too seriously when hosting viewing parties.
Ru is a mobiles expert at Uswitch, helping consumers get the best deal possible. He is passionate about arming consumers with the insights and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about which handset or SIM deal will cater for all their mobile needs.
Ru comments on areas of mobiles including:
Smart phones
Customer service
Smart phone and SIM-only deals
Ru doesn’t need much encouragement to share his opinion on anything from smart homes to drones. Cannot handle more than two cups of coffee. Owns more trainers than any man reasonably needs in an entire lifetime.
With over six years experience within the energy sector, Sarah uses her knowledge to cut through the complexities of the retail energy market, equip consumers with the information they need to save money, and make the energy switching journey as simple as possible.
Sarah is continually analysing the latest developments so she can demystify a range of issues, including:
Tariffs and rates
Price rises
Suppliers
Smart meter
Wholesale prices
Consumer trends
Sarah’s energetic personality allows her to put her stamina to the test being a regular trail and half marathon runner. She loves hiking and plans holidays around conquering a mountain.
Will is passionate about using data and insights to bring the best deals to consumers. On-hand to cut through the complexity of tariffs and energy suppliers, Will is on top of all the latest energy news and ready to give the best advice to consumers about how to manage their energy bills.
From price rises to renewable technology, Will’s knowledge and understanding of the energy industry makes him a trusted expert and commentator.
Will comments on areas of energy including
Big six / small suppliers
Tariffs and rates / price rises
Wholesale prices
Renewable technology
Will has a passion for writing short stories and has a love of literature generally. He isn’t afraid of a challenge either with over 120 recorded Scuba dives and is a qualified rescue diver.