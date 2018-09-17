Apple Watch Series 4: five things you need to know

Amidst all the hype and excitement surrounding the arrival of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone Xr, it’s easy to forget Apple also debuted the latest version of its smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the first in the range to showcase something approaching a full redesign since the techno timepiece debuted back in 2015.

So, what’s new? And where can you get one? Read on and we’ll tell you five things you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 4.

1 Larger screens, same size device

Both the small and large editions of the Apple Watch Series 4 feature larger screens than their predecessors.

The small model now packs a 40mm display, up from 38mm, the large now comes with a 44m rather than 42mm screen.

However, the changes don’t mean that the watches are bigger.

In fact, thanks to a new edge–to–edge design, they’re the same size as before.

2 More information on the homescreen

The larger display means that Apple has been able to fit more information on the homescreen. As well as the time, there's the option to customise the face to show a further eight extra nuggets of useful gen.

These might be the date, how many steps you've taken or the temperature outside. Or you can configure the display to show you direct contacts for the people you message and call the most. It's all up to you.

3 Health and fitness front and centre

Apple has made a big play about the Apple Watch Series 4’s focus on health and fitness.

It can automatically detect when you’re working out, with new workout modes for yoga and hiking, while runners can enjoy details on cadence and pace that aren’t available on older models.

The health features are particularly smart. The Apple Watch Series 4 packs an EKG and can detect when you’ve had a fall, even making a call to emergency services if you don’t respond after one minute.

There are also notifications when heart rate is too low or too fast and even nudges when your heartbeat is irregular.

4 Haptic feedback and new speaker and mic set-up

The Digital Crown on the side of the Apple Watch now comes with haptic feedback, meaning you’ll feel it register your prods and presses whenever you use it.

There’s a new, louder speaker for hearing Siri and the calls you make on the device, while the mic has been moved to prevent any nasty echo.

5 Snap it up on contract from Vodafone and EE

You can buy the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 4 direct from Apple for £499, or grab a GPS model for £399.

If you want to make calls on the cellular version, you can now snare the Apple Watch on Vodafone as well as EE.

The latter has the watch for £29 a month for two years, with unlimited data.

Vodafone has the Apple Watch Series 4 for £22 a month for the first six months, rising to £27 a month, with no up front fee.

If you buy it from Vodafone when preordering an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you can snare 20GB extra data a month.