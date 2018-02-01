What's the Huawei P smart got to offer?

The P smart is a very good phone at a very good price. For a fraction of the cost of the very highest-end smartphones, it features a lot of the same features.

Perhaps the standout is the dual lens main camera (it pairs a 12-megapixel lens with a two-megapixel lens). This does an excellent job of depth-of-field shots, that let you fade out the background while pinpointing your subject in razor-sharp focus.

The eight-megapixel, front-facing selfie camera is equipped with the same function, which makes for very arresting self-portraits. And comes with a handy beauty mode that smooths out wrinkles and blemishes, too.

We were also impressed with the vivid 5.65-inch screen that's excellent for watching video on the move. But really comes into its own with a split-screen mode that lets you have two apps open at once, so you can make the most of your time.

Elswhere, the P smart packs in a large 3,000mAh battery that'll last you a full day, a speedily responsive fingerprint scanner, as well as 32GB of internal storage. You can boost this by up to 256GB by adding a microSD card.