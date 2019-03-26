Huawei P30 deals

Deals for Huawei's latest handset start at around £36 a month with no upfront costs. And for the money, you'll be getting one of the absolute best smartphones on the market. With an incredible triple-lens camera setup, super-bright screen and an eye-catching design, it's one of the best handsets we've seen.

If you prefer to buy off-contract, SIM-free pricing for the standard Huawei P30 starts at £799.

When will the Huawei P30 be available to buy?

The Huawei P30 series is available to buy right now. Head to the top of the page to have a look through out best Huawei P30 deals.

Why should I choose the Huawei P30?

Modern design

The Huawei P30 has a big, bright screen and a teardrop-shaped notch that houses the front-facing camera.

The design looks and feels modern, while the in-screen fingerprint scanner and the unintrusive notch helps Huawei to cram a glorious widescreen into a compact and easy-to-use device.

Fantastic triple-lens camera

Yes, the Huawei P30 has not one, not two but three separate camera lenses on the back of the phone.

Once again, Huawei has teamed up with Leica, the photography giants behind iconic images, such as The Beatles' Abbey Road album cover and the first moon landing, to bring you one of the best camera setups we've ever seen on a smartphone.

With a better zoom, improved low-light capabilities and some clever artificial intelligence, you'll be able to get nigh-on perfect portraits with minimal effort.

Wireless power share

Another handy feature of the P30 lets you share charge with another compatible device. Simply put one device on top of the other, enable wireless charging on both and it'll start transferring its charge.

Beautiful colourways

As you might expect, the Huawei P30 comes in a range of glossy colourways that gleam different shades when you tilt them.

There's a black version as well as an Amber Sunrise colourway that looks red, orange or gold in different lights. And there's a Crystal Blue, which goes from white to blue to lilac. And an Aurora edition inspired by the Northern Lights, which has hues of green, purple and turquoise.