About LG

LG mobile phones made a substantial impact in the crowded UK handset market with their good looks and keen pricing.

In the form of the Cookie and Tocco, LG arguably did as much as Apple to popularise touchscreen smartphones by making them affordable to the mass market.

After making its name with mid-range phones, LG is now best known for the premium LG 'G' range.

These stand out for high-end specifications and innovative positioning of volume and camera buttons on the rear for easier one-handed use.

Below we take a look at some LG's most recent phones and outline their key features.

LG G6

Much better received than the G5, the G6 featured a high quality, metal and glass construction and ditched the so-called 'modular' design of its predecessor.

Reviewers also praised its wide-angle camera that excels for panoramic shots and its clear, vibrant display.

Key features of the LG G6 include:

5.7" LCD screen

Dual 13-megapixel rear cameras

3,300mAh battery

LG G5

Regarded as a bold innovation at the time of release, the G5 was one of the first mass-market phones to feature a 'modular design'.

That means you could slot in extra 'modules' such as a high-grade camera or a bigger, longer-life battery, to enhance its functionality.

Key features of the LG G5 include:

5.3" LCD screen

Huge 4,000mAh battery

16-megapixel 78-degree and eight-megapixel 135-degree cameras

History

LG was founded in 1947 in South Korea and was originally named GoldStar. It subsequently merged with a chemical company called Lucky and in 1995 rebranded as LG.

This was chosen as an abbreviation of Lucky Goldstar. The LG branding is also reflected in the company’s current slogan of “Life’s Good”.

LG's biggest hits are perhaps the Cookie and Tocco smartphones from the start of the decade.

However, since then it has embraced Google's Android platform and its LG G range of smartphones are among the best to be powered by the operating system.