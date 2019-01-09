 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
back iconMobiles Home

LG phone deals

Our pick of the latest LG offers

  • Compare LG phone deals
  • Compare deals, buy online and save
Filter by:

Models

Networks

Monthly cost

Upfront cost

Data

Minutes

Contract length

    No deals found with these filters
    Uswitchservices are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. To find out more about how our site works, click here. If a deal is ‘promoted’ on Uswitch’s tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.

    About LG

    LG mobile phones made a substantial impact in the crowded UK handset market with their good looks and keen pricing.

    In the form of the Cookie and Tocco, LG arguably did as much as Apple to popularise touchscreen smartphones by making them affordable to the mass market.

    After making its name with mid-range phones, LG is now best known for the premium LG 'G' range.

    These stand out for high-end specifications and innovative positioning of volume and camera buttons on the rear for easier one-handed use.

    Below we take a look at some LG's most recent phones and outline their key features.

    LG G6

    Much better received than the G5, the G6 featured a high quality, metal and glass construction and ditched the so-called 'modular' design of its predecessor.

    Reviewers also praised its wide-angle camera that excels for panoramic shots and its clear, vibrant display.

    Key features of the LG G6 include:

    • 5.7" LCD screen
    • Dual 13-megapixel rear cameras
    • 3,300mAh battery

    LG G5

    Regarded as a bold innovation at the time of release, the G5 was one of the first mass-market phones to feature a 'modular design'.

    That means you could slot in extra 'modules' such as a high-grade camera or a bigger, longer-life battery, to enhance its functionality.

    Key features of the LG G5 include:

    • 5.3" LCD screen
    • Huge 4,000mAh battery
    • 16-megapixel 78-degree and eight-megapixel 135-degree cameras

    History

    LG was founded in 1947 in South Korea and was originally named GoldStar. It subsequently merged with a chemical company called Lucky and in 1995 rebranded as LG.

    This was chosen as an abbreviation of Lucky Goldstar. The LG branding is also reflected in the company’s current slogan of “Life’s Good”.

    LG's biggest hits are perhaps the Cookie and Tocco smartphones from the start of the decade.

    However, since then it has embraced Google's Android platform and its LG G range of smartphones are among the best to be powered by the operating system.