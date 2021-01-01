What has the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G got to offer?

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G’s features include:

Warp Charge 30 fast charging tech

Up to 12GB RAM

48-megapixel main camera

6.67-inch AMOLED screen

4,000mAh battery

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Facial recognition unlocking

NFC

4K video recording

5G

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of the few handsets currently available that support 5G. Using a compatible mobile network, you can experience blazingly fast internet speeds.

You can download a high definition film in just seconds, while streaming videos, games and music will happen without hesitation. It also means super-fast upload speeds, so you can share your videos, snaps and thoughts in an instant.

Charge at warp speed

OnePlus claims the new charging technology on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is 34% faster than on the OnePlus 6T. It’ll give you 50% power in just 20 minutes – handy if you need to leave the house sharpish.

It’ll also charge up the phone very quickly even while you’re using it, to play a game, say, or watch a video. So no more switching your phone off while you wait for it to charge.

QHD+ resolution

The screen is a thing of beauty. Standing 6.67 inches measured diagonally, it’s one of the biggest on any smartphone, and with a QHD+ resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, it’s also one of the sharpest around.

AMOLED technology means a massive difference between blacks and whites on screen, so the picture will look more detailed. Plus it’s the first AMOLED smartphone screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning an effortlessly fluid viewing experience.

Why choose the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G over the OnePlus 7 Pro?

5G. Even if you don’t want the faster speeds now, chances are you will once 5G is more widely available around the UK. In which case, you’ll want a smartphone that’s future-proofed, so you don’t have to upgrade again.

And with 5G in more and more locations around the UK, it's now even easier to get blisteringly fast download speeds.