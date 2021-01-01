The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G’s features include:
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of the few handsets currently available that support 5G. Using a compatible mobile network, you can experience blazingly fast internet speeds.
You can download a high definition film in just seconds, while streaming videos, games and music will happen without hesitation. It also means super-fast upload speeds, so you can share your videos, snaps and thoughts in an instant.
OnePlus claims the new charging technology on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is 34% faster than on the OnePlus 6T. It’ll give you 50% power in just 20 minutes – handy if you need to leave the house sharpish.
It’ll also charge up the phone very quickly even while you’re using it, to play a game, say, or watch a video. So no more switching your phone off while you wait for it to charge.
The screen is a thing of beauty. Standing 6.67 inches measured diagonally, it’s one of the biggest on any smartphone, and with a QHD+ resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, it’s also one of the sharpest around.
AMOLED technology means a massive difference between blacks and whites on screen, so the picture will look more detailed. Plus it’s the first AMOLED smartphone screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning an effortlessly fluid viewing experience.
5G. Even if you don’t want the faster speeds now, chances are you will once 5G is more widely available around the UK. In which case, you’ll want a smartphone that’s future-proofed, so you don’t have to upgrade again.
And with 5G in more and more locations around the UK, it's now even easier to get blisteringly fast download speeds.