 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
back iconAll OnePlus deals

OnePlus
7 Pro 5G deals

7 Pro 5G

Filter by:

Monthly cost

Upfront cost

Data

Networks

Contract length

    No deals found with these filters
    Uswitchservices are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. To find out more about how our site works, click here. If a deal is ‘promoted’ on Uswitch’s tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.

    Our guides

    OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

    At a glance

    • 5G technology for super-fast browsing, streaming and downloading
    • Big screen for films, games and TV shows
    • Incredibly quick to unlock

    What has the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G got to offer?

    The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G’s features include:

    • Warp Charge 30 fast charging tech
    • Up to 12GB RAM
    • 48-megapixel main camera
    • 6.67-inch AMOLED screen
    • 4,000mAh battery
    • In-screen fingerprint sensor
    • Facial recognition unlocking
    • NFC
    • 4K video recording

    5G

    The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of the few handsets currently available that support 5G. Using a compatible mobile network, you can experience blazingly fast internet speeds.

    You can download a high definition film in just seconds, while streaming videos, games and music will happen without hesitation. It also means super-fast upload speeds, so you can share your videos, snaps and thoughts in an instant.

    Charge at warp speed

    OnePlus claims the new charging technology on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is 34% faster than on the OnePlus 6T. It’ll give you 50% power in just 20 minutes – handy if you need to leave the house sharpish.

    It’ll also charge up the phone very quickly even while you’re using it, to play a game, say, or watch a video. So no more switching your phone off while you wait for it to charge.

    QHD+ resolution

    The screen is a thing of beauty. Standing 6.67 inches measured diagonally, it’s one of the biggest on any smartphone, and with a QHD+ resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, it’s also one of the sharpest around.

    AMOLED technology means a massive difference between blacks and whites on screen, so the picture will look more detailed. Plus it’s the first AMOLED smartphone screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning an effortlessly fluid viewing experience.

    Why choose the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G over the OnePlus 7 Pro?

    5G. Even if you don’t want the faster speeds now, chances are you will once 5G is more widely available around the UK. In which case, you’ll want a smartphone that’s future-proofed, so you don’t have to upgrade again.

    And with 5G in more and more locations around the UK, it's now even easier to get blisteringly fast download speeds.