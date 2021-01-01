Why should I choose the Google Pixel 3a XL?

The Google Pixel 3a XL has a lot to offer, including:

12-megapixel camera with Night Sight and Portrait modes

8-megapixel front-facing camera for perfect selfies

3,700mAh battery

Fast charging

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Available in Just Black, Clearly White and Purple-ish

Headphone jack built in

Full HD screen

Big, beautiful screen

As the name implies, the Google Pixel 3a XL is big and bold. Its full HD+ OLED screen packs 1080 x 2160 pixels, making the details sharp and the colours pop.

Better still, the 6-inch screen size makes it ideal for watching films and playing games on the go.

And because it comes with stereo speakers built in, it sounds great too. And it's got a headphone jack so you can plug in your wired earbuds without having to faff about with an adaptor.

Stunning camera smarts

Although on paper, the single-lens 12-megapixel main camera doesn't sound all that impressive, Google has build in some incredible software that makes this one of the best smartphone cameras around.

The innovative Night Sight mode uses the f/1.8 aperture to let in more light, giving you great results even after dark. And the Portrait mode creates a stunning Bokeh effect with just the one lens.

Long battery life

The battery comes in at 3,700mAh, which will last all day on a single charge. And when you do need to charge it up, there's a handy fast charge mode that'll give you 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Should I pick the Pixel 3a XL over the 3a?

The biggest selling point of the Pixel 3a XL is the screen. So if you like watching movies and playing games on the go, the XL is definitely the better phone for you.

Tempted by the standard version? Take a look at all of our best Google Pixel 3a deals.