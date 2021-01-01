The wait is over, Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 has arrived - it’s big, bold and impressive with some serious specs too. Aiming to be the perfect mix of entertainment and productivity, the Note 20 is just the thing you need in a busy digital world.

At a glance:

6.7-inch FHD screen

12 + 64 +12 MP triple lens rear camera

10MP front camera

256GB storage

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 display?

With a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s screen is big and clear. Customary for the Galaxy Note series, this is a screen that’s bigger than your average smartphone, and it’s not just for viewing entertainment content but also great for reading emails and documents.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Camera?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 keeps in line with its predecessors and comes with an excellent camera that takes your smartphone photography to the next level.

The triple lens camera on the back of the handset is made up of 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lenses, with 30xZoom that lets you get really up close and detailed shots - even if you’re shooting from really far away.

And with a powerful 10MP camera on the front, you can take fantastic selfies that always show off your best features.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 come with an S Pen?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 isn’t just for entertainment, its S Pen helps with work and productivity too. The big display is perfect for notes and sketches, and the responsive and accurate S Pen is perfect for getting your thoughts onto the screen.

The improved S Pen has new features like new control gestures and increased accuracy. You can even record audio notes while you’re writing - what you say and what you write will be synced on screen.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery last?

With a 4,300mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy has a battery that lasts the whole day before it needs a charge. And with 25W fast charging it’s easy to get back to full battery when you need a boost.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts off at £849 - which is a lot cheaper than its bigger S20 Ultra brother.

Can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 today?

Yes, the Galaxy Note 20 is now out, take your pick from the perfect deal and your new smartphone will soon be with you.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 come in different colours?

The Galaxy Note 20 is available in three different colours, with Samsung’s new flagship colour being the Mystic Bronze look. You can also grab the Note 20 in Mystic Green or Mystic Grey.