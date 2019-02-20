A big, bright screen and stunning True Vision Camera are standout features of this mid-range Samsung Galaxy offering. The display is crisp and clear while the camera has fun features like slo-mo and all sorts of filters so you can add a bit of creative spark to your photography.

This useful smartphone is a decent option if you don’t want to pay the big bucks of the latest flagship release. It’s got a big battery that will last the whole day and with wireless power sharing you can even give another device a wireless battery boost. The Galaxy S10e’s fingerprint scanner is found on the side of the handset and its easy to access and use.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e looks great, there’s no doubt about it. Its screen spans practically the whole of the front, with just a tiny notch for a selfie camera and an otherwise uninterrupted display. So you can watch your favourite content without anything getting in the way.

When can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Good news: you can pre-order the Galaxy S10e, alongside the standard S10 and S10 Plus, on pay monthly conracts right now.

The Galaxy S10 range doesn't officially go on sale until 8th March. But given that stock shortages are likely to ensure, it may be an idea to pre-order to make sure you the phone without enduring a lengthy wait.

Can't wait for to buy a new Samsung device? Check out all our best Galaxy S9 deals.

Want to go large? Here's all our best S9 Plus deals.

How much is the Galaxy S10e?

As the entry-level model in the new S10 range, the S10e will set you back £669 when bought off-contract and SIM-free.

Want the S10? That'll be £799. And the Galaxy S10 Plus will cost you £1,099.

The SIM-free price of the 5G model hasn't yet been disclosed and likely won't be until closer to its mooted release date later this year.

However, given that its specs mark it out as the top-of-the-range version of the S10, expect to pay more than the S10 Plus.

Buying the Galaxy S10e on a contract

Take a look at a wide range of S10 contracts in the comparison table above.

If you're happy to spend a bit more, take a look at deals for the standard Galaxy S10. Or if you absolutely, positively have to get the top-of-the-range edition, cast an eye at our pick of the best Galaxy S10 Plus deals.

Which Galaxy S10 model should you choose?

We can help you there. Take a look at the key differences between the three models in our one-stop guide to the S10 vs S10e vs S10 Plus.