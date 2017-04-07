 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
    Samsung Galaxy S8

    At a glance

    • Large, curved screen with stunning edge-to-edge display
    • Highly intuitive Bixby voice assistant
    • Iris scanner and facial recognition tech

    What has the Samsung Galaxy S8 got to offer?

    The Samsung Galaxy S8’s key features are:

    • 5.8-inch edge-to-edge screen
    • Water and dust-resistant
    • 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation
    • 64GB of storage
    • Latest Android Nougat operating system
    • Iris scanner and facial recognition tech
    • Better battery life and fast charging
    • Bixby voice assistant

    The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a stunning edge-to-edge screen, which takes up the entire front of the phone.

    This makes it perfect for watching videos and multi-tasking. And because Samsung has replaced the physical home button with one embedded into the screen, it's also been able to incorporate a 5.8-inch display without making the handset larger than last year’s model.

    The S8 comes loaded with the Bixby voice-activated assistant, which is said to be more aware than Siri or Google Now. In select apps, you'll be able to do anything you'd normally do with touch commands using your voice alone.

    The S8’s camera has 12 megapixels and features a large F1.7 lens aperture to let in more light, so you get better photos, even in the dark. The front-facing camera has eight megapixels and features the same large aperture, making it perfect for taking selfies at night.

    The camera also uses multi-frame image processing. This means that every time you take a single shot, it takes three. The Galaxy S8 then combines all three photos to give you the best possible image.

    Other key features include a 3,000mAh battery, a handy fast-charge mode and a powerful octa-core processor which keeps everything running quickly and smoothly.

    The S8 is also water-resistant, able to survive depths of up to 1.5 metres for up to half an hour.

    Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S8 contracts on this page.