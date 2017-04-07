 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
    Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

    At a glance

    • Large 6.2-inch edge-to-edge screen
    • Iris scanner and facial recognition security
    • Longer battery life than the standard S8

    What has the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus got to offer?

    • 6.2-inch edge-to-edge screen
    • Water and dust-resistant
    • 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation
    • 64GB of storage
    • Latest Android Nougat operating system
    • Iris scanner and facial recognition tech
    • Better battery life and fast charging
    • Bixby voice assistant

    The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus' standout feature is undoubtedly it's edge-to-edge screen, which takes up the entire front of the phone.

    Not only the display great for watching videos, with bright colours and crisp images. It's great for multi-tasking too. And because Samsung has done away with a physical home button, it's also been able to incorporate a 6.2-inch screen without making the phone itself any larger.

    The S8 Plus is also the first Galaxy S phone to feature the Bixby voice-activated assistant. This is designed to understand more of your commands. And and in select apps, you'll be able to do anything you'd normally do with touch commands using your voice alone.

    The S8 Plus's camera is 12 megapixels and features a large F1.7 lens aperture to let in more light, so you get better photos in low light conditions. The front-facing camera is eight megapixels and features the same large aperture, for taking selfies in dingy bars and clubs.

    The camera also uses multi-frame image processing. This means that every time you take a single shot, it takes three. The Galaxy S8 then combines all three photos to give you the best possible image.

    Other key features include a large 3,5000mAh battery, a handy fast-charge mode and a powerful octa-core processor which keeps everything ticking over smoothly.

    The S8 is also water-resistant in depths of up to 1.5 metres for up to half an hour.