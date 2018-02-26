What's the Samsung Galaxy S9 got to offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S9’s key features are:

5.8-inch Super-AMOLED edge-to-edge display

IP68 dust and waterproof rating

12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation

64GB of storage

Latest Android Oreo software

Animated emojis

Improved iris and face scanner for better biometric security

Long battery life with fast charge mode and wireless charging

Bixby voice assistant with dedicated Bixby button

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S9 screen and design?

The 5.8–inch Galaxy S9 has a Super-AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1440 resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This gives it a cinema-style widescreen that’s perfect for watching movies and playing games.

The aspect ratio also makes it easy to use split-screen apps, giving you the option to comfortably view two windows open at once.

While this is in-line with last year’s S8 and Note 8 range, Samsung has shrunk the bezels (edges) on the S9. Which means that the same-sized screen as last year’s S8 can fit into an even smaller handset.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, while the rest of the phone is made of tough aluminium. So it’s very durable and difficult to scratch. And it’s got a dust and waterproof rating of IP68, meaning it can survive in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as half an hour.

Like the previous Samsung flagships, the S9 has a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. So you can plug in your wired earbuds without having to faff around with an adaptor.

The S9 is currently available in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Coral Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S9 facial recognition security

Samsung has combined its facial recognition tech with its iris scanner to create a more secure way to unlock the phone.

By Samsung’s own admission, iris scanning doesn’t work brilliantly in low-light conditions. So, if you’re trying to unlock your phone in the dark, the phone will default to the facial scanner instead.

And if you’re after more traditional smartphone security, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S9's tech specs?

The S9 has an Exynos 9810 processor and a plentiful 4GB of RAM, to keep things running quickly and smoothly, even when you try to open several apps at once. It runs on the latest version of Android Oreo and it comes with a generous 64GB of storage, which can be boosted to a whopping 400GB with a microSD card.

Elsewhere, the S9 has a powerful 3000mAh battery, which Samsung claims will keep it going for a day and a half on a single charge.

And when you do need to boost the battery, the S9 has a handy fast charge mode and is compatible with wireless charging.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S9 camera?

The camera on the S9 is one of the best we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. It features a special lens with a variable aperture. This lets you switch between f/1.5 for low light photography and f/2.4 for standard shooting, so you can get the perfect shot whatever the conditions.

Meanwhile the telephoto lens lets you zoom in with much more precision and the dual pixel capability helps the camera focus very quickly.

The front–facing camera comes with super slow motion video, recording at 960 frames per second. So you can capture high quality slow-mo films.

Samsung Galaxy S9 extras

The S9 is the first Samsung phone to feature dual surround sound speakers. Tuned by audio specialists AKG, they deliver much louder, clearer sound than the S8.

And it comes loaded with Samsung’s brand new AR Emojis. Far better than regular static emojis, these actually mirror your facial expressions so you can send personalised animations to your friends.

As well as regular emojis, you can use Disney characters or even create your own avatar based on your facial characteristics.

There are lots of ways to add personal touches. ### What are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals?

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S9 on a range of networks. There are all sorts of deals to choose from with different data allowances and costs.

Check out the tables above and find the best deal based on your specific needs.