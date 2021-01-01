The highlights

Samsung is back with a brand new dual screen phone - the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s compact when closed and big when unflipped - it fits in your hand, your pocket and your bag and it might just kick start the flip phone renaissance.

At a glance

6.7-inch display

12MP + 12MP dual lens camera

10MP selfie camera

Wireless power sharing

256 GB internal storage

How does the Galaxy Z Flip look?

Fitting neatly in the palm of your hand when folded, the compact Galaxy Z Flips out to reveal a big, bright and eye catching 6.7-inch screen, made out of Samsung’s durable ultra-thin Glass.

And don’t think the Galaxy Z Flip's screen compromises because it folds - this Dynamic AMOLED screen delivers excellent colour quality and even reduces blue light so it's easy on your eyes. And with minimal bezels and no camera notch, it's 6.7-inches of screen dreams that’s perfect for cinematic content.

Versatile screens

With Flex mode, you can even use your Galaxy Z Flip like a mini-laptop. Look at content on the top half of the screen, while controlling the action with the bottom half. using the bottom half to control. It also allows you to shoot 16:9 widescreen videos in portrait mode.

How good is the Galaxy Z Flip’s camera?

With the Galaxy Z Flip’s innovative design you can use the smartphone like a tripod to take inventive photographs hands-free. And because the Galaxy Z Flip can be folded to point in different angles, you can really get creative with perception and take photos from viewpoints you won't have imagined before.

And when it comes to selfies, you can take perfect portraits without even having to unfold. A quick double press of the power button and the volume keys instantly takes selfies you can preview on the front screen of the Galaxy Z Flip.

You can even record 16:9 widescreen videos in portrait mode which are perfect for sharing your story online.

How much does the Galaxy Z Flip cost?

The Galaxy Z Flip costs £1,300 SIM free. But you can snap it up on one of our pay monthly offers and spread the cost over the course of a contract