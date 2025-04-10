How does a shared ownership mortgage work?

Shared ownership mortgages work the same way as a standard residential mortgage. But as you're only buying part of the property, the deposit requirement and repayments are much less than if you were buying the whole thing. For example:

A 25% stake in a £200,000 property would cost you £50,000 in total. 5% deposit would therefore be £5,000 and you would borrow the remaining £45,000 from the mortgage lender.

The remaining share (75% if using the above example) is owned by the housing association and you rent it from them.

Rental costs

It might seem daunting to pay rent and a mortgage at the same time. The good news is, housing associations can't charge more than 3% of the total property value per year in rent.

The maximum rent on a £200,000 property would be £6,000 per year. If you’re only buying 25%, they can only charge 75% of that - which is £375 per month.

Service charge

On top of rent, most housing associations add a service charge to cover the upkeep of communal areas. This may vary annually, or be a fixed fee. Always check your lease to make sure you understand the full costs.

Shared ownership mortgage rates

As there are fewer lenders offering mortgages that can be used alongside the shared ownership scheme, there is less competition in this area of the market. This means that interest rates can be a bit higher than those available on non-scheme mortgages.

As with any mortgage, if you can put down a larger deposit, you can get access to a better range of rates and deals. Sometimes a small increase in deposit can make a difference, so it's worth seeking advice on this.

Staircasing

You can increase the share of the property that you own over time, which is known as staircasing. In many cases you're able to eventually increase ownership to 100%.

However, shared ownership properties specifically aimed at 55+ applicants won't usually allow this and cap it at 75%. Make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully.