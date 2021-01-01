History of Uswitch

Uswitch has been helping consumers save money on their electricity, mobile phones and broadbands deals since September 20th 2000. Originally focusing on energy deals, we added a mobile phones comparison service in 2001 and home broadband in 2005.

We've changed a lot since 2000. Here's what the Uswitch website looked like when we first launched:

Gaining the trust of consumers around the country, Uswitch has gone from being a fledgling company at the start of the millennium to an established leader in the price comparison market. Over the last 20 years we’ve saved consumers a total of £2.5 billion.

In 2018, Red Ventures and the investment firm Silverlake purchased Uswitch from the property giant Zoopla to create RVU, a family of brands of which Uswitch is now a part.

Uswitch 20th anniversary fun facts

Since it’s our anniversary, we’ve been going through all our data and have found some interesting facts and figures about how, when and who’s been using Uswitch to save money on bills and to find the perfect deals.

We went through all the people who’ve found better deals with Uswitch and it turns out more Davids have switched with us than any other name, with Daves counting for a huge 197,981 of all our energy switches, leading to a total of £49,891,212 being saved. Sarahs lead the female switchers, with 62,437 switches and £15,734,124 saved.

Top male Uswitchers

David John Paul Andrew Michael Peter Mark James Richard Robert

Top female switchers

Sarah Susan Helen Emma Karen Julie Claire Elizabeth Nicola Margaret

Looks like the start of the week is also the start of the switching journey, with 11am on Monday morning being the most popular time for seeking out a better deal.

Uswitch from 2000 to 2020

2000 Energy comparison launched

Energy comparison launched 2001 Mobile comparison launched

Mobile comparison launched 2009 Purchased by Forward

Purchased by Forward 2011 Purchase of Top10

Purchase of Top10 2016 Purchased by Zoopla

Purchased by Zoopla 2018 Uswitch joins RVU

